Read full article on original website
Related
capitolwolf.com
Guv on early voting, cash bail
As the election is just weeks away, the big story in Illinois seems to be a law that was passed almost two years ago – and that still doesn’t take effect for another three months. It’s the elimination of cash bail. Gov. JB Pritzker says cash bail...
capitolwolf.com
Brady is best chance, says Edgar
Former Gov. Jim Edgar rarely endorses candidates anymore. The Republican lawmaker going for another of Edgar’s old jobs – secretary of state – is an exception. “Realistically,” Edgar told a crowded room at a Republican campaign office near the Capitol Thursday, State Rep. “Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) has the best chance of any of the Republican candidates to win in November.” Opposing Brady for the chance to succeed the retiring Jesse White is former state treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.
Comments / 0