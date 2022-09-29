Read full article on original website
Seattle Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager
Fresh off clinching the first postseason appearance in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners announced the promotion of Justin Hollander to general manager on Sunday morning. Hollander, who has been assistant GM under Jerry Dipoto since November 2018, takes over the position from Dipoto to become the 10th general manager in Mariners history.
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger has a lot riding on the rest of the season
It wasn’t all that long ago that the idea of the Mariners re-signing Mitch Haniger for the 2023 season seemed like a no-brainer. The 31-year-old Haniger returned on Aug. 6 from a long stay on the injured list for a high-ankle sprain, and he immediately picked up where he left off as one of Seattle’s best hitters. In 22 games in August, he slashed .270/.330/.427 for a .757 OPS with four homers, two doubles and 12 RBIs.
Why Mariners’ Carlos Santana will be an important player in playoffs
The Mariners are a young team, but that doesn’t mean they lack for veteran players. What do they do lack, however, is much postseason experience. That’s especially true for Seattle’s hitters, and it’s exactly why the presence of Carlos Santana should be invaluable in October. “One...
Cal Raleigh’s walkoff highlights how important he’s become to Mariners
Cal Raleigh’s pinch-hit walkoff home run that smacked off the window of the Hit It Here Café on Friday made him the hero of the night as it sent the Mariners to their first playoff appearance since 2001, ending the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports.
‘It was the craziest thing ever’: Mariners end playoff drought and party is on
Seattle fans, here are the words you’ve been waiting 21 long years to hear: Your Seattle Mariners are playoff bound. With just one swing of the bat from catcher Cal Raleigh, more than two decades of frustration evaporated and one of the biggest parties the city of Seattle has ever seen kicked into full gear, complete with the biggest dance circle the Mariners have broken out this year.
Fann: What Mariners making the playoffs, ending drought, means to me
“We’re going to end this *expletive* drought.” – Mariners OF Mitch Haniger. I got chills when I first read Mitch Haniger’s piece in the Player’s Tribune last October. Heck, I still do. Haniger embracing Seattle’s two-decade-long postseason hiatus resonated with me in a “we’re all...
Relive Cal Raleigh’s magical home run that sent Mariners to playoffs
Did you get much sleep last night? Or were you like me who stayed up to re-watch Cal Raleigh’s magical home run that sent the Mariners to their first playoff berth in 21 years?. If you didn’t, relive some of the greatest moments from a night Mariners fans won’t...
Mariners walk off Rangers in 10-9 in extras, Seattle’s magic number now 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. M’s 10, Rangers 9: Box...
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 48-45 win over Lions
The Seahawks got back in the win column and back to .500 on the season Sunday, beating the Detroit Lions 48-45 on the road in what turned out to be quite the game if you’re a fan of offense and points on the board. As we do after each...
Let Geno Cook? Seahawks’ opened-up offense shining with Smith at helm
It was a near-perfect start for Geno Smith in Week 1 for the Seahawks as he completed 17 of 18 passes for 164 yards and two scores. After that, the offense went dead silent for two weeks, failing to score for six quarters in a row. Smith’s completion rate of...
What to know about Seahawks and their Week 4 clash with Detroit
The Seahawks are looking to bounce back with a win on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. It won’t be easy — not just because the Seahawks have their own warts, but because the Lions are better than they were last season. There are plenty of opportunities for a win if the offense can continue to produce and the defense can tighten up against the run. What else should you know ahead of this one? Here’s a recap from this week’s The Huddle:
