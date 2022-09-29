ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners promote Justin Hollander to general manager

Fresh off clinching the first postseason appearance in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners announced the promotion of Justin Hollander to general manager on Sunday morning. Hollander, who has been assistant GM under Jerry Dipoto since November 2018, takes over the position from Dipoto to become the 10th general manager in Mariners history.
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger has a lot riding on the rest of the season

It wasn’t all that long ago that the idea of the Mariners re-signing Mitch Haniger for the 2023 season seemed like a no-brainer. The 31-year-old Haniger returned on Aug. 6 from a long stay on the injured list for a high-ankle sprain, and he immediately picked up where he left off as one of Seattle’s best hitters. In 22 games in August, he slashed .270/.330/.427 for a .757 OPS with four homers, two doubles and 12 RBIs.
Why Mariners’ Carlos Santana will be an important player in playoffs

The Mariners are a young team, but that doesn’t mean they lack for veteran players. What do they do lack, however, is much postseason experience. That’s especially true for Seattle’s hitters, and it’s exactly why the presence of Carlos Santana should be invaluable in October. “One...
‘It was the craziest thing ever’: Mariners end playoff drought and party is on

Seattle fans, here are the words you’ve been waiting 21 long years to hear: Your Seattle Mariners are playoff bound. With just one swing of the bat from catcher Cal Raleigh, more than two decades of frustration evaporated and one of the biggest parties the city of Seattle has ever seen kicked into full gear, complete with the biggest dance circle the Mariners have broken out this year.
Fann: What Mariners making the playoffs, ending drought, means to me

“We’re going to end this *expletive* drought.” – Mariners OF Mitch Haniger. I got chills when I first read Mitch Haniger’s piece in the Player’s Tribune last October. Heck, I still do. Haniger embracing Seattle’s two-decade-long postseason hiatus resonated with me in a “we’re all...
What to know about Seahawks and their Week 4 clash with Detroit

The Seahawks are looking to bounce back with a win on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. It won’t be easy — not just because the Seahawks have their own warts, but because the Lions are better than they were last season. There are plenty of opportunities for a win if the offense can continue to produce and the defense can tighten up against the run. What else should you know ahead of this one? Here’s a recap from this week’s The Huddle:
