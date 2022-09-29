Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
Indiana power crews helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian
Over 200 contractor linemen with AES Indiana are in Florida helping to restore power following Hurricane Ian. More than 2 million people were left without power as of Friday after the hurricane slammed into the state. Spokesperson Kelly Young said the destruction is widespread. “This is not just a crew...
city-countyobserver.com
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Sign up to hunt on one of Indiana’s participating private properties
INDIANA – Are you looking for a new place to hunt?. Indiana Private Lands Access program (IPLA) has a new self-service sign-in system for hunters who want to hunt on private properties. Small game, deer, and waterfowl hunters can view available locations, photos, and maps, as well as property rules.
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
WNDU
Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on South Bend’s northeast side. It happened near Rockne Drive and North Jacob Street around 9:30 Thursday night. An Indiana State Excise Officer had been following a suspect vehicle when the driver got out and fired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
WANE-TV
How will the remnants from Ian affect Indiana?
Our area has been the recipient of moisture or remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes in the past. But many times a huge tropical storm will put our area in sort of an atmospheric holding pattern. For example, the remnants of Ian will not make it to our area on Saturday. But, Futurecast has some of the clouds from Ian shrouding the sky from Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfyi.org
Indiana housing task force begins meeting to address critical shortages
The co-chair of a new Indiana housing task force said, under current conditions, it would take the state 20 years to meet the housing needs of lower-income Hoosiers. The task force is meant to recommend policy changes the state can pursue to address its lack of affordable and available housing.
Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Department of Health makes changes to COVID-19 dashboard
The Indiana Department of Health is removing certain data from its COVID-19 dashboard and changing the frequency in which it’s updated. The COVID-19 dashboard will now be updated once a week, a step down from its previous three-times-a-week. The dashboards will now be updated every Wednesday by 5 p.m....
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
wyrz.org
Indiana’s First U.S. Registered Educator-Focused Apprenticeship Program Receives Federal Approval
INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana today joined local leaders to celebrate the federal approval of Indiana’s first educator-focused federal registered apprenticeship. The registered apprenticeship will help more Hoosier students pursue a pathway to teaching and is the first-of-its-kind program in the nation concentrated on special education. “As...
14news.com
2 from Indiana arrested in connection with southern Ill. murder
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people from Indiana were arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting in southern Illinois. Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, both of Evansville, were arrested for first-degree murder. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a...
wfft.com
Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. "Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they're doing what they...
99.5 WKDQ
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
Comments / 0