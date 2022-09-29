A Springfield man will spend five and a half years in prison on drug and gun charges and a separate COVID-19 fraud case. 30-year-old Demetrius Robertson was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm for use in a drug trafficking crime. Robertson was given an additional six months for submitting false information in order to obtain more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were supposed to go to small businesses impacted by COVID shutdowns.

