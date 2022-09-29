Read full article on original website
Ex-Pastor Pleads Guilty To Grooming Teen
A former Macon County pastor has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge stemming from efforts to entice a teenage girl into sexual contact. Prosecutors say Joseph Krol used Snapchat to send the messages to a 15-year-old girl who was part of his congregation at a church in rural Decatur. Krol was serving as pastor at a church in Rochester when he was arrested in Sangamon County in October of last year.
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge
A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
Crime Stoppers looking for robbery, theft suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery, theft and aggravated battery suspect. The robbery happened on Sunday at a Springfield Walgreens located at 1310 South 5th Street. Officials said the suspect was spotted by employees behind the counter filling a bag with […]
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
Carlinville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2021 homicide
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND)- A Carlinville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Wednesday, in connection to a homicide from 2021. According to authorities, Dalton M. Obermark, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021 for obstructing justice in the investigation into the death of 58-year-old John W. Rennie. Obermark was...
Springfield Man Gets More Than Five Years In Prison On Drug, Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend five and a half years in prison on drug and gun charges and a separate COVID-19 fraud case. 30-year-old Demetrius Robertson was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm for use in a drug trafficking crime. Robertson was given an additional six months for submitting false information in order to obtain more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans that were supposed to go to small businesses impacted by COVID shutdowns.
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Man shot at home, Sheriff’s Office investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting at his home Tuesday night. The shooting happened on Glenwood Avenue near Lenox Avenue. Officials said responding deputies found a 30-year-old man shot in the hip and had him taken to the hospital for treatment. He […]
Coroner: One dead in ‘neighborhood dispute’
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner announced on Tuesday that a Lovington man was killed on Monday in what he described as a “neighborhood dispute.” People living on South Logan Street were shocked to wake up and discover a heavy police presence in their neighborhood Monday morning. State Police took the lead in […]
Sangamon County Rescue Squad reactivated
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue...
Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk today
Sunday the City’s is once again partnering with the Sangamon County Historical Society on their popular cemetery walking tour, Echoes of Yesteryear. It takes place from 12-noon to 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Avenue. The event is free but donations are encouraged. Actors dressed in period...
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
2 teens arrested for stealing pizza delivery driver's car
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a pizza delivery driver's vehicle. Decatur Police say it happened Thursday around 7:45 p.m. in the 500 block of South Dennis Avenue. We're told that while the pizza delivery driver was walking to the front door to make the...
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Rescue Squad back in action
The Sangamon County Board OEM/911 Committee voted unanimously to reactivate the Sangamon County Rescue Squad. Effective immediately, all squad members with an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) certification or higher are allowed to respond to rescue calls. In July, the County had to temporarily suspend Rescue Squad operations until the required...
Authorities ID Three Killed In Christian County Crash
Authorities are identifying the three people killed in a crash this week in Christian County. The Christian County Coroner says Brian Callan, Keirsty Hughes, and Sarah Myers all died after a Freightliner grain truck collided with a Buick LeSabre Monday in rural Assumption. Callan was driving the truck, while the other two victims were riding in the Buick.
