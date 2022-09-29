Read full article on original website
A dubious take questions why one of the greatest franchises in history is so popular
While your mileage may vary on which multi-film franchise can definitively be named as the greatest of all-time, no conversation that attempts to rank the pinnacle of ongoing properties is complete without George Miller’s Mad Max. Even if we ignore the fact that the original trilogy kicked off with...
Quentin Tarantino Once Felt ‘Forrest Gump’ Being a ‘Hollywood Movie’ Cost ‘Pulp Fiction’ an Oscar
Quentin Tarantino once theorized that 'Forrest Gump' won the Best Picture Oscar over 'Pulp Fiction' because 'Gump' was a more Hollywood friendly project.
Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Cast, Title Unveiled
The next Planet of the Apes movie is coming into focus, with 20th Century Studios confirming the cast for the newly titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film, from director Wes Ball, will star Owen Teague alongside newly announced castmembers Freya Allen and Peter Macon. It is slated for a 2024 release. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up many years after War for the Planet of the Apes, the 2017 feature that concluded the previous trilogy and used motion capture technology to tell the origin story of Caesar, a chimp that leads the simians...
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall
The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Hits $100 Million at Domestic Box Office
It’s an impressive milestone in post-COVID times for an original movie that doesn’t involve marquee comic book heroes or intergalactic adventures. It helps, of course, that a bankable actor like Brad Pitt stars in the film, as a heavily therapized assassin named Ladybug. More from Variety. Oscar Predictions:...
Bruce Willis could return to screens with aid of digital twin
Bruce Willis, everyone’s favourite action movie star, might be making a return to screens thank to deepfake technology. Willis retired earlier in 2022, citing a diagnosis of Aphasia; a language disorder which contributes to difficulties in speech and articulation. This retirement brought an end to a decades long career...
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf, dead at 75
NOVATO, Calif. — Native American activist Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress who made headlines when she declined an Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards, has died at age 75, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to USA Today and The Hollywood Reporter, Littlefeather’s caretaker and...
The Munsters Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Rob Zombie took a break from his hardcore antics for his latest film, instead throwing it back to the sitcoms of yesteryear with a family friendly affair. The Munsters, a reboot of the classic sitcom of the same name, was released on Netflix this week, the same day it debuted on VOD and Blu-ray, giving fans of the series a new take on Herman, Lily, and the rest of the family.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
Back to the ranch. The Yellowstone universe keeps expanding, and the franchise's flagship series is no exception — Paramount renewed the show for a fifth season in February 2022. Starring Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley, the drama series premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018. The modern western has since become a […]
Shot in the Dark review – a disturbingly realistic exercise in ultraviolence
This gory, lowish-budget thriller is quite competently made on a technical level, with umbral cinematography that is choreographed down to the millimetre along with the flash-cut-heavy editing and shrieky score and sound design. But it is not exactly a fun watch unless you really like lots of violence and jumbled-timeline puzzle stories. It feels like a calling card effort for the team that made it, which includes the co-writer and director, Keene McRae, making his first feature here as well as taking a supporting role, and the actors Kristoffer McMillan and Lane Thomas, who co-wrote the script with McRae and took on assorted other duties off camera. Good luck to them, because they certainly have skills, if a less assured touch with character building.
Tarzan's Getting a New Movie, Courtesy of Sony
Tarzan isn’t exactly what you’d call a popular character in the current culture landscape. While folks age 24 and older may fondly remember the 1999 Disney movie, the most recent version of the character Warner Bros.’ 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan starring Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie, didn’t exactly have audiences clamoring for more. But since we’re doing movies for basically anything, it’s time to grab a vine and see if luck will swing twice.
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the secondTV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, which ran in 1998 and 1999. There were also four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Once Played the Creature in a Sci-Fi Classic Monster Movie
Before James Arness landed his lead role as Matt Dillon in 'Gunsmoke,' he starred as the creature in one of the most iconic sci-fi movies of all time.
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video
You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Freya Allan is heading from fantasy TV to sci-fi action, with the Witcher co-star signing on for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reports that Allan, who plays Princess Cirilla in the Netflix Witcher series, has joined Owen Teague in the newly-dubbed film as has Peter Macon. The...
In Brief: New 'Yellowstone' trailer, 'American Pie' reboot, and more
"Power has a price," reads a graphic at the end of Yellowstone's official season five trailer, released on Thursday, signaling the tough job Montana's newly appointed governor John Dutton -- played by Kevin Costner -- has ahead of him. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John, who "control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park," according to the show's official logline. Season five premieres November 13... (Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)
