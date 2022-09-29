ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

City of Santa Cruz workers will strike next week

SANTA CRUZ — After months of failed contract negotiations between the city of Santa Cruz and city service workers with SEIU Local 521 workers will begin an unfair labor practices strike Monday. Those planning to strike next week include workers from maintenance, sanitation, public safety, library, parks and water departments, among others.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior

Morgan Hill educators are questioning whether a school board member is fit for reelection after an independent probe found she abused her power by attempting to overturn her daughter’s student government election loss. Wendy Sullivan, an incumbent in the November race for the Morgan Hill Unified School District Board of Education, became the subject of... The post South County school trustee scrutinized for past behavior appeared first on San José Spotlight.
MORGAN HILL, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayoral race breaks campaign cash records

The amount of funds flooding into San Jose’s mayoral race is breaking the record books—with almost $2.4 million spent in special interest money to date. With a little over a month before San Jose elects its next mayor, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan are locked in a hotly contested—and expensive—race. The two candidates have collectively raised $1.78 million since June to fuel their campaigns, with Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out at the end of the year.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Aguajito Fire forcing evacuations on Gentry Hill Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 5:21 PM PST- Monterey County Sheriff's Office have lifted evacuations west of Gentry Hill neighborhood. According to the Sheriff's Office, Gentry Hill Road will remain under an Evacuation Order overnight until further notice.  There will also be hard road closures at Aguajito Road at Cypress Stables and on Monholland The post Aguajito Fire forcing evacuations on Gentry Hill Road appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Swank Farms hosting its version of Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest comes to San Benito County as Swank Farms hosts its own version, the first annual Hoptober Fest. On Oct. 1, 10 local breweries will join in a one-day celebration of hops and ciders in a special event on the opening day of the Swank Farms Experience. Ticket Holders will receive their choice of five 5-oz. beer tastings along with a souvenir beer glass.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Camping ban near Gilroy schools may move forward

Crews recently cleared a homeless encampment underneath a bridge on IOOF Avenue that crosses Miller Slough, where parents of students from the adjacent schools have frequently expressed their concerns over safety for their children. But with limited shelters already at capacity, those who were asked to move along have nowhere...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

City of Santa Cruz declares strike ‘imminent’ by 430 service employees

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has declared a strike is imminent this Monday by more than 400 Service Employees International Union city service workers that includes, public works, sanitation, code enforcement and parks and recreation who rejected a three-year, 12% compensation increase. But employees say...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
calmatters.network

Candidates for sheriff square off at community forum

Two Santa Clara County Sheriff candidates — an insider and an outsider — each sought to convince voters they would be the better choice for the position during an hour-long Zoom debate co-sponsored by the Palo Alto Weekly and Mountain View Voice on Tuesday night, Sept. 27. Kevin...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Following San Jose, state tosses parking requirements

San Jose and California are in a race to leave the 1960s in the past, at least when it comes to redevelopment and parking. Silicon Valley housing advocates and experts are lauding the approval of a new state law that will do away with minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of major public transit lines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2097 into law last week that will make it cheaper to build new housing projects. The law, effective in January, will also align with the city’s future growth plans.
SAN JOSE, CA
Voices of Monterey Bay

Twenty grand, more or less

The withholding of taxes from a former deputy’s discrimination settlement in 2020 was standard practice that had nothing to do with hiding the payment from Monterey County officials, according to the county’s top attorney. The clarification from County Counsel Leslie Girard follows recent public confusion over the county’s...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

