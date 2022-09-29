Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ prepares the world for Blade as new look at ‘Black Panther 2’ promises (Iron)heartbreak

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
House of the Dragon Recap: Eye Do
House of the Dragon Episode 7 contains a funeral, a wedding and a bloody loss of an organ. Man, these Targaryen rites of passage are not for the lily-livered. The hour also marks the first time that Daemon and Rhaenyra address what happened between them the night they snuck out of the Red Keep. And the aftermath of that discussion will have far-reaching consequences as the season continues to unspool. Also, there’s a lot of dragonriding, if you’re into that sort of thing! Read on for the highlights of the hour. SEA YOU LATER | We open on Lady Laena’s funeral, which...
The Equalizer Premiere Recap: How Does Robyn's Feud With Mason Quinn End?! — Plus, Grade the Episode!
Self-assured vigilante Robyn McCall is usually rescuing others. But at the start of season three of The Equalizer, which premiered Sunday on CBS, our hero is in need of potentially life-saving assistance. At the end of last season’s finale, Robyn was kidnapped from her vehicle in front of Aunt Vi and Delilah. Her assailants were presumably affiliated with Mason Quinn, whom Robyn was obsessively hunting after the terrorist murdered William Bishop (played by Chris Noth), her former superior and friend. The new episode opens moments after Robyn’s disappearance, as Aunt Vi and Delilah frantically convey whatever they can remember to responding police...
Imagen Awards: ’Encanto,’ ‘Love, Victor’ Top Winners List
Disney’s Encanto and Hulu’s Love, Victor were the big winners at the 2022 Imagen Awards, held Sunday at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Encanto was named best feature film and Love, Victor was a repeat winner for best primetime comedy at the 37th annual awards, which were established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Today, The Imagen Foundation aims to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos...
Comments / 0