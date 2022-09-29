League General Manager Suggests The Miami Heat Should Pass On Jae Crowder
GM says Crowder is expecting a starting role on his next team
Former Miami Heat player Jae Crowder has expressed interest in returning after failing to report to the Phoenix Suns training camp.
A report from Hoops Wire suggested the Heat would be better off without Crowder. The website talked with an anonymous general manager about Crowder, who played one season in Miami in 2019-20.
“He’s a nice player, a veteran who has won, someone who can help you in that (3-and-D) aspect,” the general manager told the website. “But I’d be real hesitant to get a guy who wants traded simply because he was told he’d have to earn his starting spot. That’s not a team player.”
The Heat have searched for a power forward for the past several months after P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. Caleb Martin entered training camp as the Heat's No. 1 options at the four, but they are thin at the position.
