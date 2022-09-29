ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ceebla Cuud

Mother-In-Law Tried to Ruin Her Daughter's Marriage and Almost Succeeded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.*. My cousin Toby is a 42-year-old married man with a wife and two beautiful children. By all standards, he is a loving husband and an exceptional dad to my nieces. However, with the onset of the coronavirus and the lockdowns, he and his wife decided to care for his mother-in-law, fearing that the lockdown might be detrimental to her.
Newsweek

Mom Backed for Shutting Down Husband's Attempt to Overshadow Teen Daughter

Internet commenters were quick to call out one stepfather who threw a full-blown temper tantrum as a result of feeling overshadowed by his 18-year-old stepdaughter. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, the teenager's mother, Redditor u/Throwaway624335 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) described the tension gripping her family and detailed the heated aftermath of her decision not to diminish her daughter's academic accomplishments.
Aabha Gopan

Man horrified after wife becomes 'baby obsessed'

Having a child should be a couple’s unified decision and not the opinion of just one of the parents. Since a child is a great responsibility for the parents and can bring about a lot of change in their relationship and life, both parents must be willing to have a baby.
Newsweek

Woman Planning to Secretly Abort Husband's Baby Backed: 'Tell No One'

A woman was backed by the internet after revealing that she's considering having an abortion without telling her husband, as she doesn't want to trouble him. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Thursday, the woman, under the username Puppalicious, explained that she just found out she's pregnant, but being a mom of three, including a toddler, she doesn't want another baby and has decided to terminate her pregnancy.
psychologytoday.com

Why Does "Time Fly" as We Get Older?

Since we cannot remember a time before we existed, our experience—our existence—is what we have on which to base the passing of time. With more and more experiences, we build heuristics for how to engage events and occurrences in our lives as time passes on. Find joy and...
Tyla

Woman praised after secretly giving cheating son’s dog back to his ex-wife

While lots of mums will wholeheartedly swear that their sons can do no wrong, one mum taught her son a valuable lesson about adultery by giving away his beloved pooch. Her son – who has been given the pseudonym 'Carlos' - has now moved back home after the breakdown of his marriage. She explains he got married when he was 20 and his ex-wife had a daughter, three, from a previous relationship who she still considers to be her grandchild.
Distractify

Corn Kid Tariq Went Viral for His Love of Corn, but Now He's Facing a Death Hoax

In the history of the internet, few things have been more unifying than videos of children who are exceptionally cute. Recently, one such video went viral on TikTok featuring a seven-year-old boy named Tariq who really loves corn. Corn Kid, as he's been affectionately dubbed, was all over the internet for a brief period, and now, rumors are spreading that suggest that something horrible happened to him.
Tyla

Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion

A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
