montanarightnow.com
Gallatin County first responders to conduct training exercise near Sacajawea Middle School
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department is giving the public a heads up about a training exercise emergency responders will be doing near Sacajawea Middle School the evening of Oct. 5. BPD said via Facebook people may see a lot of police lights and hear sirens; however, emergency responders...
Bozeman Health ends purchase agreement for Hope House
Bozeman Health announced the termination of their purchase agreement for Hope House and the surrounding mental health campus.
Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe
On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call.
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
bozone.com
All hail the victorious: your ‘Best of Bozeman’ picks for ‘22
As the sun sets on another fantastic run of activity and amusement under the big blue skies of Southwest Montana, we enter a time of year that calls for crockpots, fall flannel, football Sunday and anticipation of the coming holidays. Events are moving indoors and our local businesses are swapping...
Montana’s Amazing Technicolor Tree: Can You “Beleaf” the Autumn Colors?
This incredibly colorful tree is hiding in plain sight and you might drive by it every day if you're in downtown Bozeman. According to the Farmer's Almanac, Montana's weather is supposed to be about as "normal" as possible during October of 2022. Not sure what normal means around here but since we didn't have a single hard freeze in Bozeman during September, I'd bet October may have some surprises for us.
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
montanasports.com
State A golf: Livingston's Aubrey Kelley, Frenchtown's Katie Lewis grab first-round leads
HAMILTON — Livingston's Aubrey Kelley and Frenchtown's Katie Lewis are in the lead after the first round of the Class A state golf tournament Friday at the Hamilton Golf Club. Kelley shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to take a three-stroke advantage of Polson's Carson Hupka, who carded a...
msuexponent.com
Stream access laws with Jim Goetz
Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
406mtsports.com
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
The Shocking Traffic Violations I Saw in Bozeman Today
Is it Mercury Retrograde or something? No wonder everyone bitches about Bozeman drivers. Today's errands brought forth no fewer than four major traffic violations that I witnessed personally. WTH is going on? Some of these were so blatant that they were clearly done on purpose, signs and other vehicles be...
What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?
We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown. Brown diagnosed the play perfectly. He started the play guarding receiver Mitch Roberts, but Roberts stayed behind the line of scrimmage to catch a pass from quarterback Lucas Johnson. That’s when...
msuexponent.com
Gallatin Valley Sunrise Movement protests NorthWestern fossil fuel investment
On the warm sunny evening of Friday, Sept. 23, chants of “NorthWestern, step off it, put people over profit,” and “When our planet is under attack, what do we do? Fight back,” could be heard from a group of community members marching toward Northwestern Energy. These protestors were a part of the Sunrise Movement’s Gallatin Valley hub, participating in The Fridays for Future global climate strike. The Sunrise Movement is a U.S-based youth movement that is working to stop climate change by supporting equitable solutions that create jobs in the implementation of new green technology.
406mtsports.com
Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation
BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts UC Davis
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
Popular Superstar Is Coming To Montana, Here’s How To Win VIP
Montanans love concerts—especially country concerts, and one of the biggest country stars is coming to Bozeman next Friday to play at Brick Breeden. Thomas Rhett, who is not only an accomplished singer but also a polished songwriter, has already racked up over 18 number-one songs and is bringing his "Bring The Bar To You" Tour to Montana.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 4 Montana State 41, UC Davis 24
BOZEMAN – Sean Chambers did nothing to slow his amazing touchdown pace Saturday night, as the transfer quarterback from Wyoming accounted for five more scores in Montana State’s 41-24 victory over UC Davis at Bobcat Stadium. Making his first start for MSU, Chambers scored the game’s first touchdown...
montanarightnow.com
Bobcat Football is Back in Bozeman for ESPNU Debut against Davis
Though UC Davis football is 1-3 overall while Montana State is 3-1, Coach Vigen said in his Week 4 press conference that the Aggies' record does not reveal the full story of their talented team. "They were right there against South Dakota State with a chance to tie last Saturday,...
