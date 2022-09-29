Edsel Ford boys’ soccer blanks Trenton; improves to 8-0 in Downriver League w/ PHOTO GALLERY

Read full article on original website
Dearborn Press & Guide
Fordson football holds off Livonia Churchill w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The Fordson football program returned to game action on Friday night looking to right the ship. Hoping to avoid their first 1-5 start since 1965, the Tractors trekked over to Livonia Churchill, which entered the matchup with an identical 1-4 mark and riding a four-game losing skid. It was a...
Novi, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Novi, October 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The De La Salle Collegiate football team will have a game with Detroit Catholic Central High School on October 02, 2022, 10:00:00.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Ecorse football overpowers Dearborn Advanced Tech w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Two teams headed in opposite directions hit the turf on Thursday night at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. State-ranked Ecorse came in looking to stay unbeaten on the season while host Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy was hoping to snap a lengthy losing skid. As it turned out, the visiting Red...
Pontiac, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Pontiac, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School football team will have a game with Notre Dame Preparatory School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond
• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally to kick off October 1st
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to host Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., along the Dequindre Cut Greenway.
fox2detroit.com
Family honors killed 19-year-old • Murder charges dropped for Fraser teens • brother shot in Sterling Heights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old that was killed in her car in Highland Park was honored while the search for her killer's information continues, the murder charges for Frazer teens accused of stabbing another teen to death were dropped after authorities learned that the act was self-defense, and a fatal shooting involving two brothers in Sterling Heights is being investigated by police: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Echo online
Police investigate shots fired on Eastern Michigan University campus
Eastern Michigan University police officers are looking for two individuals who fired shots at each other near a residential building on campus Sunday. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday, between two individuals on campus, EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige said in a written statement on the incident. The witness reports put the shooters near the main campus area of Phelps and Sellers halls. There were no reports of injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills shot up in drive-by by frequent customer
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Steve's Deli in Bloomfield Hills Sunday morning. The Bloomfield Township Police Department said there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at Steve's Deli on Telegraph Road and Maple Road,...
Larissa Spears: Detroit’s Jill of All Trades
Larissa Spears, one of BLAC’s 2022 Stylemakers, describes herself as a Jill of all trade, both a photographer and a model. The post Larissa Spears: Detroit’s Jill of All Trades appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Heights police commissioner dead at 72
The City of Dearborn Heights and the Dearborn Heights Police Department announce with great sadness the death of Police Commissioner Dr. Joseph E. Thomas, Jr. “The retired Southfield Police Chief had a profound love for and dedication to law enforcement and was a highly-valued member of our team,” a release from the city said.
Detroit News
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
Detroit News
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces
After a three-year pause, the hair-raising show roared back to the runway with a “Hair Stars & Hot Cars” theme The post Hair Wars Detroit 2022 Presented Dazzling Auto-Themed Hairpieces appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
michiganchronicle.com
Exchange Building in Detroit Brings High Rise Condominium to Greektown
The Exchange Building in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood is being built from the top down, and will house residential and commercial spaces. Things are looking up at the 16-story-tower Exchange building, quite literally. The luxury high-rise condominium, located at 338 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit, is being built from the top...
visitdetroit.com
Your Go-To M-59 Retail Guide
When you are cruising M-59 at 50 miles per hour, it can be challenging to spot the businesses that reside along the corridor. From hundreds of retailers, restaurants, and more located along Hall Road (M-59), it’s simply a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs!. Two major malls and...
earnthenecklace.com
Evrod Cassimy Leaving WDIV-TV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Detroit residents started their days with Evrod Cassimy’s newscasts in the morning for a decade. But that era is soon coming to an end. Evrod Cassimy announced he is leaving WDIV-TV in 2022. Although there is still time before his exit, questions have been mounting since his announcement. Viewers want to know why he is leaving and where he is going. They especially want to know if the news anchor’s new job will take him away from Detroit or if they will be able to see him on local broadcasts again. Here’s what Evrod Cassimy said leaving WDIV Local 4 News.
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week
Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
