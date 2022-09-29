ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden: 'Our country hurts' after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

By ZEKE MILLER, DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in...
INDUSTRY
Citrus County Chronicle

Defendant to represent himself in Wisconsin parade trial

Darrell Brooks' trial was never going to be easy for the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Now it could hurt even more. Brooks plowed through the city's Christmas parade in his Ford Escape last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more, prosecutors allege. His trial opens Monday with jury selection and is expected to last at least a month.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy