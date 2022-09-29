Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
UP CLOSE: Southeast Missouri Better Business Bureau offers advice on charitable donations part 2
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When life-changing situations such as hurricanes happen, sadly some look to take advantage of others. Fox 23’s Timothy Eaves spoke to the Better Business Bureau Regional Director, who shares how to look for the right charities. “So, we typically tell people not to...
kbsi23.com
5th graders at Union City Middle School complete random acts of kindness
UNION CITY, Tenn. (KBSI) – More than a dozen fifth graders at Union City Middle School in Union City, Tennessee are making a point to do acts of kindness for people. Several are part of Kelsey Arnold’s Advanced Reading classes at Union City Middle School. As part of...
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
KFVS12
Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau
It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri...
kbsi23.com
Missouri midterm election rapidly approaching
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The state midterm elections are rapidly approaching. Missouri voters will be able to select their ideal candidate at the federal and state levels Nov. 8. Thousands are expected to vote this fall. While this election is not as high profile as the presidential race, the...
KFVS12
Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
radionwtn.com
Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival Off To Good Start
Tiptonville, Tenn.–The 51st annual Reelfoot Lake Arts & Crafts Festival is off to a big start with large crowds already on the grounds. Over 200 vendors are set up and thousands of visitors are expected. The Festival is at the state park at 2595 State Route 21E, Tiptonville. For more info, call the Park Office (731) 253-8003. The festival continues all day today and Sunday. The kettle corn vendor in photo is just one of many vendors this year. (Reelfoot Lake photo).
KFVS12
Low river levels in Cape Girardeau
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. A fatal...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
wpsdlocal6.com
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
kttn.com
Fourth defendant sentenced in Missouri tax fraud conspiracy
U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Thursday ordered the fourth of four defendants involved in a tax fraud conspiracy to pay $26,558 to the IRS. Tammy Flanagan, 56, was also sentenced to five years of probation. All four defendants pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the...
republicmonitor.com
Search for new Sheriff under way
The Perry County Commission and administration office are currently reviewing the processes and procedures to be followed to fill the sheriff seat that will be vacated at the end of the month by Gary Schaaf. Schaaf’s resignation is effective at 11:59 pm, September 30. His current term of office is...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
westkentuckystar.com
State police announce traffic checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announced on Saturday they will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across the area. Troopers said they would be checking for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence. In addition, KSP utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers using public roadways and provide a deterrent for those who violate laws. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible.
darnews.com
Free Access - Extra security measured in place for Friday's Dexter/Caruthersville football game
Fans traveling to Caruthersville Friday night, Sept. 30, to watch the Bearcats take on the Tigers can expect extra security in place for the game. Friday night will be homecoming at Caruthersville and a news release from Caruthersville Superintendent Brad Gerling and Dexter Superintendent Amy James said extra security will be in place to ensure the safety and security of all fans, families, players and candidates.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local hospital reports a significant rise in STD cases
PADUCAH — Out of control is how health experts are describing the sharp increase in sexually transmitted disease cases nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's preliminary data from 2021 shows there were at least 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and congenital syphilis. Locally, there’s...
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
wpsdlocal6.com
Family fun at Paducah Housing Authority Fall Festival, humane society bringing adoptable dogs
Paducah — The Housing Authority of Paducah is hosting a community fall festival Friday at Robert Coleman Park, and they'll have some special furry friends in attendance. The festival will kick-off at 11 a.m. and wrap-up around 2 p.m. Attendance is free for all HAP residents, but they say kids 12 and under will need to be accompanied by adults. There will be free food, games, prizes, pumpkin decorating, and a fall-photo booth.
radionwtn.com
UC Tornadoes Suffer First Loss Of Season
Nick Markle immediately put Union City’s first loss into perspective. “Every regular season goal we had is still attainable and right in front of us,” the Tornado head coach said after his third-ranked team was beaten 47-20 by reigning Class 2A state champion Westview Friday night. The loss...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for missing Paducah woman
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence. Owen is 5'6" and weighs...
