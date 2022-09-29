ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Fontana Herald News

Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers

Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
4newsplus.com

Victor Valley Transit Authority Transit Services To Be Free Throughout the Month of October

Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”
Secret LA

This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
citynewsgroup.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
KTLA

Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in Riverside

Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside Monday morning. Riverside County Animal Services was called after employees encountered a coyote inside a building around 9 a.m. The frightened animal scurried into a restroom where it tried to hide in a stall next to a toilet. Animal Services officer Will […]
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teacher receives $3,000 grant from Kemper Foundation

Marbely Gonzalez, a teacher in Fontana, recently received a $3,000 grant from the Kemper Foundation. Gonzalez teaches a first grade class at Dolores Huerta International Academy. She was one of 50 bilingual educators in Southern California to receive support from the foundation’s new Read Conmigo program, which launched earlier this...
newsmirror.net

Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker

When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
spectrumnews1.com

Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
iebusinessdaily.com

County gets state homeless grant

Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
