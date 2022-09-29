Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Fontana will hold 'Let's Move on the Trail' Health and Safety Expo on Saturday, Oct. 8
The City of Fontana will hold the 10th annual “Let's Move on the Trail” Health and Safety Expo on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event brings together community partners to provide connectivity to valuable resources while highlighting the Pacific Electric Trail. This year's event will be at the Miller...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Fontana Herald News
Walmart will be holding event in Fontana to hire dozens of drivers
Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana. While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
4newsplus.com
Victor Valley Transit Authority Transit Services To Be Free Throughout the Month of October
Victor Valley Transit Authority has announced that all rides will be free throughout the month of October. “As our way of saying thank you for your patience and understanding during these challenging past couple years, we are offering all of our transit services, including our new Micro-Link service, absolutely free of charge all month long,” the company said in a statement. Micro-Link is an on-demand, curb-to-curb shared service offered by the Victor Valley Transit Authority but only operates in parts of Victorville and Hesperia. “Whether you are a seasoned rider or want to try transit for the first time, Victor Valley Transit will get you where you need to go for FREE!”
LA officials to announce launch of wait list for Section 8 vouchers
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials are set to announce the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years Tuesday. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m....
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
Memorial held for California man after fentanyl overdose at music festival
A memorial service was held in Montebello on Saturday to remember a man who died after overdosing on fentanyl-laced drugs at a San Bernardino music festival. Eli Rodriguez, 27, was one of two deaths reported during the Nocturnal Wonderland Music Festival. The four-day electronic dance event ran from Sept. 16 to Sept.19 at the Glen […]
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley High School issued “Shelter In Place” order this morning (Oct. 3) – Updated 4:16PM with MUSD Statement
As many of you are aware Yucca Valley High School was the target of another potential threat today. Immediately after learning of the potential threat, the school began following all safety protocols. The school site was placed into a modified “Shelter in Place” allowing learning to continue while the threat was investigated.
Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in Riverside
Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside Monday morning. Riverside County Animal Services was called after employees encountered a coyote inside a building around 9 a.m. The frightened animal scurried into a restroom where it tried to hide in a stall next to a toilet. Animal Services officer Will […]
Fontana Herald News
Fontana teacher receives $3,000 grant from Kemper Foundation
Marbely Gonzalez, a teacher in Fontana, recently received a $3,000 grant from the Kemper Foundation. Gonzalez teaches a first grade class at Dolores Huerta International Academy. She was one of 50 bilingual educators in Southern California to receive support from the foundation’s new Read Conmigo program, which launched earlier this...
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
Pacific Airshow to bring thrilling family-friendly fun to Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach is gearing up for the Pacific Airshow this weekend and it's guaranteed to be jam-packed with excitement.
San Bernardino shutting down illegal apartment building, forcing hundreds to find new homes
The city of San Bernardino is shutting down an illegal apartment building that is plagued with problems, including rats and electrical outages.
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
iebusinessdaily.com
County gets state homeless grant
Riverside County has received a $29.5 million state grant that it will use to build housing for its homeless population. That funding, from the state’s No Place Like Home program, will help build 147 permanent housing units for people with “severe and persistent” mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless, or on the verge of having no place to live, according to a statement on the county’s website.
