John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel suffers scary injury on cheap shot hit

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU after taking a scary hit while sliding. Gabriel was scrambling in the second quarter and went into a slide to avoid a hit. TCU’s Jamoi Hodge flew in anyway, smashing the sliding Gabriel with a very late hit. The quarterback may have even been briefly knocked out on the play, as he did not move initially after going down.
5 RBs Broncos Could Target to Avoid Melvin Gordon Fumbling

Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders sucks for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos would have held the top spot in the AFC West if they'd found a way to win on Sunday in Las Vegas, but, instead, they let the game slip through their hands, 32-23. Worse yet, the Broncos...
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady suffers arm injury on strip sack

Tom Brady suffered an arm injury on a strip sack in the second quarter of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Brady’s Bucs had a 1st-and-10 at their 34 down 21-10 with 5:09 left in the first half after stopping Kansas City on a 4th-and-1. On their first play, Brady was sacked by L’Jarius Sneed and lost the ball.
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'

Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
Baker Mayfield has interesting response to boos from Panthers fans

The Carolina Panthers struggled at home Sunday in a 26-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and some fans had certainly had enough by the fourth quarter. The Panthers’ offense was audibly booed during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game after going failing to pick up a first down on an apparent do-or-die drive. Carolina got just nine yards on four plays, turning the ball over on downs while trailing 20-10.
Report: Broncos RB Javonte Williams may have suffered serious knee injury

The Denver Broncos’ struggling offense may have taken another significant hit in Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an apparent knee injury during Sunday’s game after seemingly twisting it awkwardly on a tackle. Williams left the game and did not return.
Minkah Fitzpatrick has disrespectful comment about Jets after loss

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was not in the mood to give the New York Jets much credit after Sunday’s game. The Jets put together a comeback victory to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh 24-20 on Sunday. Fitzpatrick was clearly unhappy after the game, and he essentially told the media that the Steelers had lost to inferior talent.
