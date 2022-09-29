Read full article on original website
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Taste Testing Sushirrito's Latin Ninja BowlThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Clayton Oktoberfest To Bring Out The Very Best Of The Contra Costa TownVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Good times transcend some weird weatherClay KallamNapa, CA
kuic.com
SafeQuest Solano’s “Art From The Heart” Event In Benicia On 10/22
Join us for an afternoon filled with heart, art and wine benefitting SafeQuest Solano’s domestic violence and sexual assault programs. Enjoy a local art auction, great wine, delicious appetizers and more while supporting Solano County’s oldest and premiere domestic violence, and sexual assault trauma response team; serving Solano County’s most vulnerable families since 1976.
piedmontexedra.com
Who’s that Good Dog?
Breed: Mostly Golden Retriever with a mix of Great Pyrenees and Australian Shepherd. Adoption story: We surprised our daughters with an 8-week old puppy right before Christmas of 2020. We picked him up in a Vallejo parking lot at the height of the pandemic. Likes: He will lie down on...
sonomasun.com
The tradition continues in Glen Ellen
What Glen Ellen’s annual parade lacks in length – the whole town is about two blocks long – it makes up in community spirit. The 2022 Glen Ellen Village Fair returns Sunday, October 9, with food and crafts booths, music stages, Kids’ Alley, 40 vendors, the famous quilt raffle, and lots of small-town charm.
Escape To A Glowing Garden Paradise At Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival
Oakland’s Autumn Lights Festival is back this year from October 13-15 at the Gardens at Lake Merritt! Take a trip across the Bay to a glimmering oasis of light installations distributed throughout these lovely lakeside gardens, which have been a beloved feature of the city for over 50 years. The festival is a major fundraiser for the Gardens that helps to keep them thriving all year round so that the public may continue to enjoy them for free. Over 100 artists will create exciting and innovative light art pieces for three glorious nights at the Gardens. Many of this year’s installations are brand-new, with exciting cutting-edge displays around every corner. The festival also includes an art festival each night where pieces will be available for purchase. The participating artists at the event donated their time in order to create these light installations, so be sure to show your appreciation by purchasing their art. General admission to the Autumn Lights Festival is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 6-17. You can purchase tickets for the earlier shift from 6-8:30pm or the later shift from 8:30-11pm.
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
beniciamagazine.com
Hidden Benicia: Zodiac
Most everyone loves a good scary story, and this may be the scariest Benicia story of all. It is so scary because it is true. Imagine you are living here in 1968, a few days before Christmas. Sparkling red and green lights adorn houses all around town. You’re in a joyous mood, filled with the holiday spirit.
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.3.22)
Break out the doggy CBD—the Blue Angels are back and so is Fleet Week. Also this week: Sonoma Harvest Music Festival, Yerba Buena Night, the Mill Valley Film Festival, Elton John's farewell tour, and the West Coast debut of Angela Davis — Seize The Time. Oh, and a...
Bay Area shelter seeks help with huskies, cites ‘Game of Thrones’ for spike in dogs
The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PHS/SPCA) has experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agency announced Tuesday. Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes...
rosevilletoday.com
Thunder Valley Casino Concert Series at The Venue
Opening Night Shows at “The Venue” announced for 2023. Lincoln, Calif. – Thunder Valley Casino Resort outdoor concerts has announced it’s initial 2023 shows scheduled for The Venue with the Eagles kicking it off on opening night, February 17th. The following two nights will see performances from Bruno Mars and Santana.
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
'She needs a break and deserves it': Customers fundraise to give Stockton restaurant owner a vacation
STOCKTON, Calif. — As downtown Stockton worker Steve Dial walks from his office to his favorite restaurant, Irma’s Place, he doesn’t know which dish to order yet, but he already knows to expect the warm hospitality of the restaurant’s owner, Irma Gutierrez. “It's nice first thing...
fairfield.ca.gov
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended ribbon-cutting ceremony
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new “I-80 Plane on a Stick” unique billboard on Red Top Road along I-80 on September 29. Mayor Harry T. Price opened the ceremony and thanked everyone in attendance to launch this one-of-a-kind...
beniciamagazine.com
Nuts and Bolts: Solano Water Wars
1930s Water Wars in Solano and Contra Costa Counties. Water. In an era of climate change and drought, just a mention of the word causes anxiety and panic. In the North Bay, concern over water supplies dates back to the early 1900s, when the local population was growing like mad. Growth required water, and plenty of it.
The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot: Canyon, California
Most people don't know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it.
Fall color season arrives late in Northern California and Bay Area
"Nature has its own clock and its own time."
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Council Discusses Traffic Calming Needs, James Donlon Blvd the Priority
On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council discussed its traffic calming needs for the city of Antioch and provided some direction to staff. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe placed the item on the agenda following a Sept. 16 vehicle crash on Sycamore Drive caused major injuries to three 12-year-olds walking home from school–one of the 12-year-olds will soon be taken off life support.
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
montanarightnow.com
California care home sued over resident's poisoning death
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman who died after she was accidentally served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice at a San Francisco Bay Area care home has sued the facility. The suit filed Thursday concerns the death of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell. She was one of three people hospitalized after accidentally being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinking juice on Aug. 28 at Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo. The lawsuit contends the liquid was more toxic than Drano and destroyed her digestive tract. It alleges wrongful death, negligence and elder abuse and neglect. Another resident, 93-year-old Peter Schroder, also died and his family also has sued. Atria says it's working with authorities to review the incident.
