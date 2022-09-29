ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death released

By Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
 3 days ago

A cause of death has been released for Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died of “old age” at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 8, according to a death certificate released Thursday by the National Records of Scotland.

Her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 ended a record-setting 70-year reign as monarch of the United Kingdom.

A funeral service for Queen Elizabeth was held Sept. 19 at centuries-old Westminster Abbey in London, with her burial taking place later that day at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle. She was laid to rest next to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99.

The funeral concluded a 10-day mourning period in which family members including the queen’s four children participated in coffin processions through Edinburgh and London.

Her coffin laid in state for four days at London’s Westminster Hall, with people lining up for as long as 24 hours to pay their respects ahead of the funeral.

The funeral was attended by about 2,000 people, including royals such as Prince William and Prince Harry and world leaders such as U.S. President Joe Biden.

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest child, 73-year-old King Charles III, became the British monarch following his mother’s death. He left a note on her coffin that read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” with the “R” referring to “Rex,” or “king” in Latin.

The queen was 25 years old when her monarchy began in 1952 after her father’s death. A platinum jubilee commemorating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy took place earlier this year.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

