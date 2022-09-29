Read full article on original website
New Sidewinders to take over the old Q Roadhouse space
WILSON, Wyo. — The rumors are true, the West Bank is getting a new Sidewinders location, in the space that once housed the Q Roadhouse. Sidewinders West Bank plans to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023 at 2550 Moose-Wilson Road, adjacent to Calico Restaurant, according to Brooke Siegler and Nicole Davis, of the Blue Collar Restaurant Group.
Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors
WILSON, Wyo. — A local favorite and feature on Guy Fieri’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Nora’s Fish Creek Inn will officially be closing its doors on Oct. 15. According to their website, Nora’s was first opened in 1982 by Noras Tygum, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 79.
Pet of the Week: Meet Newman
JACKSON, Wyo. — Get zooming with Newman! Newman is a young husky blend of herbs, spices and energy that will keep you laughing, energized and snuggled. This pool enthusiast is looking forward to hanging up his floaties and ringing in the fall and winter with a forever family!. Please...
Donny Osmond shares the funny reason why his visit to Yellowstone Bear World was ’embarrassing’
REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World welcomes tens of thousands of tourists every summer. Most of the visitors want an up-close experience with the bears and other wildlife. Some people, like Donny Osmond, go to extremes to get close to the animals. During a recent taping of 7 Questions with...
Recap: House 23 and County Commission forums
JACKSON, Wyo. — The League of Women Voters, Teton County Library and media partners, Jackson Hole News & Guide, Wyofile, KHOL and Buckrail hosted two forums last evening for state House 23 and Teton County Board of County Commissioner candidates. The forum was conducted in person at the Teton...
SNAPPED: Fall, the season of elk
JACKSON, Wyo. — Elk have been active across the Jackson Hole valley this fall. Buckrail photographer Nick Sulzer recently captured a few bull elk grazing. Fall also marks the elk rut, when bulls are looking to attract mates. From early September through October, bull elk can be heard bugling at twilight. This sound is made to advertise their fitness to cow elk and to show off to other bulls. Elk are most active before sunrise and after sunset but will bugle throughout the night as well. The rut can begin as early as late August and can continue into early November, according to the NPS.
