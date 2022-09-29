Read full article on original website
Two Laredo men sentenced to prison for kidnapping scheme
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two men are sentenced to federal prison for kidnapping and holding four victims for ransom. Jesus Ochoa, 27, a Laredo resident and Luis Armando Garcia, 29, a Mexican Citizen illegally living in Laredo pleaded guilty to the charges. Back in Nov. of 2020, Ochoa and Garcia...
Agents foil human smuggling attempt on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt after they noticed a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the highway. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 28 when agents at the north station were patrolling I-35 and they noticed a car driving the wrong direction on the southbound lane.
New TAMIU Police Chief Steps into History as First Hispanic Female Police Dept. Leader
When incoming Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) Chief of Police Cordelia G. Perez looks out across the TAMIU campus, she sees something that looks familiar to her. After all, it’s the home of her 2014 Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, and her two sons’ degree pursuits…and a student population that’s predominantly female and Hispanic …like her. And just like them, she’s ready to make history.
Agents find body of deceased migrant during rescue call
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a tragic ending to an all too familiar tale for Border Patrol agents. A person found dead has been confirmed to have crossed into the U.S. illegally. Agents responded to a call about a group of people lost in the brushes south of Laredo.
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is caught at a local high school. Laredo Police arrested 17-year-old Angel Villalobos at LBJ High School Thursday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The incident happened on Sept. 5 when officers were...
Laredo Police warns residents about scammers posing as fire officials
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting the community about a scam attempt that was reported at a local business. According to police, a scammer called a local business posing as a code inspector for the Laredo Fire Department. The call stated that he needed to collect...
Vehicle falls off Laredo expressway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left one man in serious condition. The accident happened on Saturday, Oct. 1 at around 5:45 a.m. when fire crews responded to the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. When paramedics arrived, they found a crossover vehicle...
UISD heroes save teachers life
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of people are now hailed as heroes. While a United ISD teacher was suffering a heart attack, her colleagues came to the rescue just in the nick of time. Earlier this week, Salvador Garcia Middle School staff demonstrated how prepared they are to face...
11171 Carrizo Dr
House For Rent - The tenant pays all utilities. We do have an application fee that you must pay $50 per person. EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 YEARS OLD NEEDS TO APPLY. PROOF OF INCOME (WE WILL SEND VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT DIRECTLY TO THE EMPLOYER) PROOF OF RENTAL HISTORY...
New safety measures coming to Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If Loop 20 is part of your daily commute, some safety measures are soon to come. These curbs will be yellow in color. If anybody were to hit or run over it, it will indicate that drivers need to fix their driving. While these additions are...
UISD moves forward with middle school on Mines Road despite air quality concerns
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A new middle school is being built a mile close to the Midwest Sterilization facility who is reportedly releasing the toxic chemical ethylene oxide. While the school is currently under construction, some Laredoans are concerned about the future of their children’s health. Muellar Elementary is...
Chlorine conversion completed; residents still seeing cloudy water
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The 30-day maintenance at the water plants is over but some residents say the water still smells and looks a little funky. The City of Laredo conducted its routine chlorine conversion process; however, some are saying the water is still coming out cloudy. The Laredo Utilities...
