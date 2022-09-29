ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

What Happens To These Exclusive Games After Stadia Closes Down?

For some time, gamers have been wondering what's going on with Google Stadia. When Google took a risk by jumping into gaming, no one knew how things were going to turn out. And after remaining relatively quiet for some time, Google has announced that it will be ceasing Stadia service in early 2023. Fans of the platform are saying RIP to Google Stadia, but many are also left with very real concerns about what will happen after Stadia is gone.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

I fell in love with Stadia right as it shut down

Google is shutting down Stadia, its polarizing cloud gaming service, only four weeks after the company’s target audience of me, Makena Kelly, actually started using it. When Stadia was announced in 2019, Google pitched it as the future of gaming, providing a more accessible alternative to expensive PC rigs or whatever $500 next-gen console iteration was on the horizon. And when Stadia finally launched, it worked. Sure, features were missing, and connections were shaky, but suddenly I had access to a handful of games that would have previously cost me hundreds of dollars in hardware and controllers to play — a steep investment I wasn’t willing to make for games I may have only thrown on for a few hours.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now

We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Michael Pachter
Person
Phil Spencer
techaiapp.com

Ubisoft Will Help Gamers Transfer Their Stadia Purchases to PC

The unexpected shutdown of Google Stadia urged developers to allow players to transfer game saves to other platforms. Google’s sudden decision to shut down servers of the streaming service prompts Ubisoft to respond to the need to move the Stadia games from cloud to PC through Ubisoft Connect, says Game Revolution.
VIDEO GAMES
techunwrapped.com

Twitch only works on Chrome, Edge and Firefox, why?

It seems that Amazon is going blind with its streaming platform in recent times. RingCraft, the event sponsored by Twitch, has been a huge disaster and the idea of ​​​​cutting income for streamers has sat like a kick in the real earrings. Now twitch only is accessible in Chrome, Edge and Firefox browsers.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Gaming#Stadia#Video Game Industry#Wedbush Securities#Xbox
Cult of Mac

Google Stadia shutdown means less console action for Apple gamers

Google Stadia cloud gaming service is being shut down. It allowed Mac, iPad and iPhone users to play console-quality games, but its developer admits it never found an audience. Other cloud-gaming services remain, including Microsoft’s online version of Xbox and Amazon Luna. Google decides to kill Stadia cloud gaming...
SOFTWARE
NME

Google Stadia is dead, what went wrong?

This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker dissects Google Stadia‘s death by a thousand cuts. Google Stadia, the cloud gaming service helmed by Phil Harrison of Sony and Microsoft fame, is officially shutting up shop on January 18, 2023. Technology and team members from Stadia will apparently be incorporated into the rest of Google’s business endeavors. But what the hell happened?
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Opinion: The Failure Of Stadia Is A Major Bummer

Stadia was a failure. At this point, a statement like that is no longer an opinion uttered by internet trolls wistfully hoping for Stadia’s downfall anytime the service was mentioned. It is now an unfortunate fact. And that sucks. It’s a major bummer to see Stadia become a failure because it was truly great in many ways.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Software
daystech.org

Twitter is rolling out a refreshed user interface for DMs on Android • TechCrunch

The refresh additionally brings an improved composer, in addition to higher tweet forwarding, context for message requests and clearer learn receipts. The social community can be introducing enhancements to the interface’s scrolling efficiency and responsiveness. Now, when Android customers open their DMs, they are going to now not see...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Google goes visual, Twitter copies TikTok, OG app drama

Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has diminished. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
INTERNET
daystech.org

Play Store on Wear OS

Google has laid out a few of what Android followers can anticipate from the September 2022 Google Play system updates, together with enhancements to Kids Space on tablets. Update: This newest set of updates additionally consists of new audio switching options for Wear OS and enhancements to the Play Store.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Microsoft Office deal is back with its lowest price ever

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Microsoft Office is the king of productivity suites and if you use Word, Excel or Powerpoint on a regular basis, know that right now you can buy an Office license outright for just $35.99. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the bundle, with no subscription or recurring fees involved.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

More Likely to 5x First: Roku vs. Shopify

Both Roku and Shopify are down 80% over the past year. Roku's gross profit has stagnated over the past few quarters but should start growing again soon. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Microsoft is bringing the Task Manager shortcut back to the Windows 11 taskbar

Microsoft has finally returned the Task Manager back to its rightful home on the Windows Taskbar. Users that subscribe to the Dev Channel of Windows Insider updates will find a new option when they right-click the Taskbar after updating to Preview Build 25211, allowing them to quickly summon the Task Manager. This isn’t the only feature rolling out with the latest update, but it's definitely the most impressive. Bug fixes come with this build too, but there are some rougher spots users should be aware of. This particular update has only rolled out in the Dev Channel and shouldn’t affect Windows Insider subscribers who use the Beta Channel, or Release Preview builds of Windows.
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

'Hey everyone,' says Walmart executive to the single person in its new Roblox metaverse nightmare

The retail giant has teamed up with Roblox to create something called Walmart Land, and it looks terrible. Walmart is teaming up with Roblox to create not just one but two "immersive experiences in the metaverse." Walmart Land (opens in new tab) and Walmart's Universe of Play (opens in new tab) each promise "unique interactive content and entertainment," in Walmart's words—pure innovation from start to finish, no doubt—and each paints a picture of a starkly bleak consumerist future where everything has gone wrong.
BUSINESS
Distractify

Steam Deck Can Play All the Games Your PC Can, but How Do You Find the Keyboard?

The Steam Deck plays all the games a PC can with nearly as much performance. A lot of those games only have the complete experience if you're able to talk with other players, whether you're planning a raid or just socializing. But the Steam Deck looks like a Nintendo Switch and only has the buttons you'd find on a handheld. There's no way to input text, or is there? Luckily, the Steam Deck team realized just how essential communication is to modern video games and added a virtual keyboard.
VIDEO GAMES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy