Bloomington, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Haunted locations to visit in Central Illinois this fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you prefer quiet ghost investigations or houses filled with spooky creatures, these five locations in the Greater Peoria area will leave you scared beyond compare. According to Discover Peoria’s blog, these are the five must-visit haunted places in the area. Aura Haunted House.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday

UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist

An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD

On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
NORMAL, IL
Q985

The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Caterpillar hosts family day for employees

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
PEORIA, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns

Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
WEST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night. Here are your week 6 scores. Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13 Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14 Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7 Morton def. Limestone, 49-7 Normal West def. manual, 41-14 Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT) Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14 […]
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Scenic Drives return this and next weekend

CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley

GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
GRIDLEY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says

DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters responds to car in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian

State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
FLORIDA STATE
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

