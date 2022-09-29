Read full article on original website
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Central Illinois Proud
Haunted locations to visit in Central Illinois this fall
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you prefer quiet ghost investigations or houses filled with spooky creatures, these five locations in the Greater Peoria area will leave you scared beyond compare. According to Discover Peoria’s blog, these are the five must-visit haunted places in the area. Aura Haunted House.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after bicycle crash on ISU campus Monday
UPDATE (4:55 p.m.) — Illinois State University (ISU) has released a statement after the death of ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Adam E. Peck Thursday. According to a message sent to ISU students and staff from ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Peck started working at ISU in January 2021 and made a significant impact on the division of student affairs.
wglt.org
ISU administrator dies following on-campus crash with bicyclist
An Illinois State University administrator has died four days after he collided with a bicycle on the Illinois State University campus. According to a joint news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff, 49-year-old Adam Peck died on Friday morning. Peck was a pedestrian who was involved in a crash with a bicyclist in a sidewalk area near South University Street in Normal, according to police.
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois
One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Caterpillar hosts family day for employees
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Caterpillar invited all their employees out to the Riverfront for some family fun Saturday afternoon. The company wanted to give their workers a chance to enjoy a day with their families, while showing them some of what CAT has to offer. Alongside games, food, and book signings, there were real CAT machines available for an up-close look. Kids could ride even ride around in a mini CAT machine.
Woman finds biological son after 26 years through Illinois Facebook group
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Bloomington, Illinois woman has been reunited with her biological son after 26 years thanks to a post on a Rockford Facebook page. Jen Middlebrooks was 19 in 1996 when she gave birth to a boy she named JayCe. Now 46, Middlebrooks says she immediately fell in love with her son but […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
GRAPHIC: Details revealed in Illinois double homicide
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night. Here are your week 6 scores. Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13 Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14 Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7 Morton def. Limestone, 49-7 Normal West def. manual, 41-14 Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT) Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14 […]
1470 WMBD
Scenic Drives return this and next weekend
CANTON, Ill. – As if the recent stretch of somewhat cool temperatures wasn’t enough of an indication that fall is here, two annual events in the area have also made their return. Organizers of the Spoon River Valley and Knox County Scenic Drives have events this weekend and...
wcbu.org
'Pumpkin geek' and his Illinois agritourism business prepare for a busy season
John Ackerman has owned and operated Ackerman Family Farms, just outside of Morton, for 23 years. Before pumpkins, he grew up on the same farm, but a difficult period in the '90s required a turn to a different kind of crop. “We tried some specialty crops because we thought we...
Central Illinois Proud
World War II Prisoner of War laid to rest in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A McLean County family received closure after almost a century. From Pontiac to Gridley American flags lined the road Saturday to honor US Army Air Corps’ Private First Class John Lewis Ferguson. Ferguson was born in Gridley March 2, 1922 and died in the...
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
wglt.org
State Farm begins assessing damage caused by Hurricane Ian
State Farm has deployed its catastrophe response team from the company's Bloomington headquarters and other locations across the U.S. to Florida to assess the damage left by Hurricane Ian. “We already have boots on the ground and looking for areas that have the most impact for claims, so we can...
