Report: Lakers still might trade Russell Westbrook before the season, but Pacers won’t give up second-round picks for him

All summer long, the biggest question hanging over seemingly every story about the Lakers was the sitcom-level of “will they, won’t they” going on in regards to their efforts to trade Russell Westbrook. And with the season just over two weeks away, and despite Westbrook currently taking part in training camp, it sounds like the possibility of a deal (potentially to the Indiana Pacers) is still very much on the table.
LeBron James reportedly has not applied pressure to the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook

When LeBron James signed his extension with the Lakers in August, many viewed that as a precursor to a trade of Russell Westbrook this offseason. By committing himself to the franchise moving forward, most thought it came with some assurances from the front office that a deal would be done to improve the team, either by their own admission or through LeBron making his own demands.
The Lakers need better vibes this preseason

Last season, the Lakers navigated through the preseason by losing every game and having rather bad vibes throughout the way. In hindsight, it was an ominous start to a doomed season, one that foreshadowed the struggles with injuries and inability to get wins. On this week’s episode of “Can U...
Kings rally in second half to down Lakers in preseason opener

The Darvin Ham era unofficially kicked off on Monday night as he took the sideline for his first preseason game. After a strong start in the first half saw the Lakers lead heading into the locker room, a third quarter Kings run paved the way for their 88-69 victory. The...
