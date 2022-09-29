Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Pranksters Troll Curious People with Gigantic Elk Antlers
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Fall means hunting season here in Montana. As new hunting seasons continue to pen each week. Montana's archery season has been going on for nearly a month, and waterfowl hunting season just opened up this past weekend. I am excited for opening day of pronghorn antelope this Saturday. And, many Montanans are gearing up for the general big game hunting season coming up on October 22nd.
[WATCH] ‘Yellowstone” Season 5 Announces Release Date and New Trailer
It seems like so long ago. The end of season 4 has had many "Yellowstone" fans asking "what will happen next." Well, the wait is nearly over. Tyler Sheridan and his team have been painstakingly filming the 5th season of "Yellowstone" here in western Montana since May of this year. The hard work has lead to an official release date for the new season.
Not Surprising, Montana Doesn’t Binge Netflix Like Other States
According to a new survey from Techelate, here in Montana, we don't binge the streaming service Netflix as much as other states do. We ranked 39th out of all 50 states plus Washington D.C. in the amount of streaming we watch, racking up 702 hours a year streaming shows. Our neighbors to the east ranked number 50. North Dakotans only binged 662 hours last year, the least amount of Netflix watching than any other state. I think it is because we have so many better things to do. We like to be outside no matter the season. We like to be with our families, camping, boating, hunting, etc.
Bannack Montana Is Having a Super Scary Halloween Ghost Show
The Ghost Town of Bannack, Montana, is set to come to life this Halloween with an exciting and spooky "Ghost Walk". The town of Bannack, Montana, is the best preserved Ghost Town in the state. Bannack State Park, located just outside of Dillion is the site of Montana's first bustling gold rush due to its first discovery in July of 1862. In just over a year the town's population boomed to over 3000 people. Just like most gold rush towns, however, as soon as the gold ran dry, so did the population.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
American Liberal and Democrat Running in Deep Red Ravalli County
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - John Schneeberger, a self-described ‘American Liberal and Democrat’ is running for Montana Senate District 43 in traditionally Republican Ravalli County. Schneeberger spent the nine o’clock hour on the KGVO Talk Back show asserting that elections in the U.S. are under attack. “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places
Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?
This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season
While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here
If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana National Park Voted Best in the US
It has been heck of a year for Yellowstone National Park, to say the least! Earlier this year Yellowstone celebrated it's 150th anniversary, that was some good news. Then came June and the floods as the park's tourist season was just getting under way. The park had to close down and nobody knew for how long. It was a major blow for the park. Not just financially because of the tourist dollars, but homes were lost in the flooding and roads were washed out. When the park opened they had fewer tourists than they have in the past. Even with the fewer tourists it still didn't stop some of them from doing stupid things, like getting too close the wildlife and not staying on the trails and walkways. There was also some tragedy in the park this year.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
No One Knows About Montana’s Most Incredible Natural Attraction
Sometimes the best destinations are the ones that take a bit of effort to get to. Montana is known for its wilderness, forests, and endless other natural wonders. Some of these natural wonders are easy to reach, and some are a journey. You never know how incredible something might be until you venture out there.
Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation
What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries
Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities
The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
Beat the Montana Snow Zone? Put Your Abode in Readiness Mode!
Both the National Weather Service and Farmers Almanac say we can expect a good ol’ Montana winter. I already have some indication before those pronouncements just by following the trail of Dog hair in my house. Looks like the poor thing has mange and exploded in a ball of shedding fur. It’s been told you can pick up natural signs of change by looking for Ants walking in a line instead of just wandering around and Spiders coming indoors. Mine are weird and do those things all the time- so I’m outta luck there.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0