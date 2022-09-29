Read full article on original website
Teachers and Students Use Class Time to Discuss Gun Violence After Roxborough Shooting
Teachers across Philadelphia are helping students process a Tuesday shooting at Roxborough High School that killed one student and injured four. WHYY’s Sammy Caiola talked to one teacher who’s creating space for kids to talk about the issue. (Original air-date: 9/30/22)
Protesting UPenn Students Accuse University of ‘Intimidation’
Students are still camped out in protest at the University of Pennsylvania, demanding the administration change its stance on fossil fuels. Sophia Schmidt of WHYY’s PlanPhilly reports protestors say they’re facing attempts at intimidation. (Original air-date: 9/29/22)
Central PA Planned Parenthood Clinics See Increase in Out-State-Patients
The Planned Parenthood clinic in York is seeing a big influx of out-of-state patients now that the Supreme Court has eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion. Gabriela Martinez has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/09/30/central-pa-planned-parenthood-clinics-see-increase-in-out-state-patients/. (Original air-date: 9/30/22)
Gun Buybacks and Domestic Violence Protection with DA Houck and Andrea Search | The El-Chaar Chronicles
Karen El-Chaar welcomes Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck to discuss the details around his office’s first gun buyback event, which will be held Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hecktown Fire Company in Lower Nazareth Township, and at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Station. Karen is...
Pennsylvania to Invest $45 Million for Three New State Parks in Wyoming, York, Chester Counties
Northeast Pennsylvania will be home to a new state park. The state's 2022-23 budget included funding for three new state parks. WVIA's Kat Bolus has more. Read the full story at: https://www.wvianews.org/local/2022-09-27/new-state-park-announced-for-nepa. (Original air-date: 9/28/22)
WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive Giveaways
Everyone who makes a donation to WDIY's 2022 Fall Membership Drive will be entered into the drawings for our two grand prize giveaways. 1. A VIP Weekend Package for the 2022 Reading Blues Fest. Four-day music extravaganza in Reading, PA presented by Berks Art, featuring a stacked line-up which includes...
