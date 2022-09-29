ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central PA Planned Parenthood Clinics See Increase in Out-State-Patients

The Planned Parenthood clinic in York is seeing a big influx of out-of-state patients now that the Supreme Court has eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion. Gabriela Martinez has more. Read the full story at: https://witf.org/2022/09/30/central-pa-planned-parenthood-clinics-see-increase-in-out-state-patients/. (Original air-date: 9/30/22)
