maritime-executive.com

Singapore Firm Charged with Receiving $56M in Fuel Stolen from Shell

Singapore’s Police Force announced new charges in a long-running scandal involving the thief and resale of marine fuel from Shell’s operations in the world’s largest bunker port. The scheme to steal fuel was first reported in 2017 and has involved several of the large bunker firms in addition to employees of Shell.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
maritime-executive.com

Greek Harbor Tug Operators Fined for Anti-Competitive Practices

The Hellenic Competition Commission has imposed fines totaling $4.4 million on six tugboat companies in connection with a probe into alleged market collusion. According to the commission, the towing companies Vernikos, Spanopoulos, Megatugs, Zouros, Pro-Tugs and Med Tugs have agreed to a settlement to resolve the case, including a plea deal admitting inolvement.
maritime-executive.com

New Law Will Halt All Live Seaborne Livestock Exports From New Zealand

New Zealand will stop all live exports of livestock by sea beginning in April next year thanks to a new law passed by the country’s parliament. Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor said that following the passage of the bill, all exports of livestock by sea will cease after April 30, 2023. The development is intended to protect the country’s reputation for world-leading animal welfare standards.
maritime-executive.com

Container Carrier Schedule Reliability Reaches 20-Month High

After more than a year and a half when only a third of containerships were reliably on schedule, the industry is showing strong improvements reaching schedule reliability levels not seen in 20 months. Nearly half of containerships were reliably on schedule in August 2022 and the average delay also continues to dramatically improve as the industry reports declines in volumes and a retreat from the surge experienced in 2021.
maritime-executive.com

Korea’s Oceans Minister Addresses Speculation for Quick Sale of HMM

Government officials in South Korea sought to address rumors that the Korea Development Bank is seeking a quick sale of national carrier HMM which has been supported by the government for the past five years. Speculation had been growing that the state-owned financial institution was actively seeking a buyer for its investment in HMM after announcing plans for the sale of the state investment in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
maritime-executive.com

Hong Kong Adding Batteries and Solar Panels to Next Generation Ferries

Hong Kong is moving forward with a new generation of ferries that will be among the most environmentally friendly yet built. The nine high-speed passenger vessels are designed to transport over five million people annually on three routes between Hong Kong and outlying islands Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau.
maritime-executive.com

NATO Attributes Nord Stream Leaks to "Deliberate, Reckless" Sabotage

On Thursday, NATO leaders formally attributed the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems to "deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage." Without naming a suspect, they pledged "a united and determined response" to any allied infrastructure by a state or non-state actor. The scope of damage...
maritime-executive.com

Major Port Improvements Completed with $850M Investment in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) marked the completion of critical infrastructure investments as part of a nearly $850 million plan to upgrade the Port of Boston. The multi-year investment is designed to accommodate bigger ships and is already resulting in new services that are connecting Boston to more global ports.
