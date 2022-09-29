The national gas price average continues to go up in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the state’s gas price average continues to go down. The national average is now $3.80 a gallon, which is an increase of less than a cent over the last 24 hours, but it is up ten cents from last week and down only two cents from last month at this time. Experts with Triple-A report that gasoline distribution could be limited in areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Total gas stocks went down by 2.4 million barrels to 212.2 million, while gas demand has increased from 8.32 million barrels a day to 8.83 million barrels a day.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO