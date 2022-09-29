ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Blue!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let us introduce you to Blue!. He's a 9-month-old terrier mix. Plus, he's a sweet engaging 40-pound lump of love. Blue was abandoned at SPCA Triad along with 14 other dogs and puppies. He has moderate energy and would do well in almost any home as...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Louise

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Louise is a pretty 3-year-old girl who is all smiles. She has a cute little grin, and she is always in the best mood. Burlington Animal Services says she was fairly shy, but she has quickly come out of her shell and blossomed into a wiggly, friendly, and outgoing girl.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Tree falls on Mebane family's home during storm

MEBANE, N.C. — Hurricane Ian brought heavy rainfall and strong winds across the Triad Friday causing power outages and knocking down trees. A family in Mebane is working towards recovery after a tree fell on their home. 86-year-old Daisy Thompson is OK and wasn’t home when the fell onto...
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Zoo is moving to electric

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s National Electric Vehicle week, and the North Carolina Zoo’s quickly converting their fleet from gasoline and diesel-powered engines to electric.  Since 2020, the zoo’s added electric cars, golf carts, micro vehicles and micro vans. Electric passenger vans will transport guests around the park in the future too.  In today’s Zoo Filez, […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Guilford County: 4-month-old puppies rescued from Ian

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two 4-month-old puppies were rescued from tropical storm Ian Friday night. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A Good Samaritan found the two abandoned in a box. They contacted Animal Control, who were then able to bring them...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, a large tree uprooted […]
GREENSBORO, NC
forsythwoman.com

Haunted Carolina Places to Visit

North Carolina is a state rich in history, with countless fascinating stories that go back to colonial times. However, not all the stories end happily. Numerous anecdotes end with mystery and some with murder. Many haunted locations are within driving distance from Winston-Salem. With fall season in full swing, and Halloween right around the corner, plan a trip to view one or all of these terrifying yet enthralling sites. Let’s learn about a few of the most haunted North Carolina locations and begin planning a spooktacular trip today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ian aftermath | Recovering after the storm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With Ian out of the Triad, several crews are working to clear up the damage the storm has left behind. The City of Greensboro tweeted that more than 200 trees had fallen on Friday. On Saturday, The City of Burlington's Public Works crews were out clearing...
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign

Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It's just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism.
GREENSBORO, NC
firefighternation.com

Greensboro (NC) Fire Truck Stolen

A 23-year-old man faces charges that he stole a Greensboro fire truck Saturday. The stolen truck was recovered at 2 p.m. at Princess Ann Street and Liberty Drive, Fox 8 reports. Police say the truck was stolen from the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility across the street from Station 1...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Winston-Salem woman found safe

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Sheila Denise Gaskins was found in good health as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. PREVIOUS STORY: Police are searching for a woman who went missing early Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to a police report. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...

