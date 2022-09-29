ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's Marty? Learning more about the Baltimore Festival of Architecture with Doors Open Baltimore

By Marty Bass
 3 days ago

Where's Marty? Finding Baltimore's signature architecture and locations 02:08

HI Everyone!

If you are looking for something to do on a wet fall weekend, I have just the plan for you!

Today we visited the committed of "Doors Open Baltimore."

Started in Charm City in 2014, and held since, (though virtual during COVID), this is a chance for you to visit any number of 40 unique architectural spots in Baltimore City.

Where's Marty? Learning more about the Baltimore Festival of Architecture with Doors Open Baltimore 02:44

The website is the best place to get information and suggested tours. It is https://www.doorsopenbaltimore.org/ .

And the suggested tours part of this site is a WINNER!

Find a specific interest, key it into an interactive chart and the suggestions come up. For instance I clicked on "Artists/Maker" and this appeared;

There are some sites that I have no clue existed. How about the "Irish Railroad Workers Museum?

Who knew?

A very dedicated staff, and volunteers puts this on, and kudo's to them for adapting a nation wide concept to our local interests.

"A little rain, a little wind, no big deal" Bob Turk, (shoutout to the legend he is!), once said about a tropical event.

Yes, we will be dealing with "Ian's" remnants but these are inside locations and should be OK!

Again, hit up the website for the way to see, and experience, what has helped to make Baltimore the historic city it is.

Marty B!

Where's Marty? With Doors Open Baltimore, bringing a global initiative to the city 01:15

