ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wrongfully convicted school counselor awarded $12 million

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WKRC) - A former elementary school counselor in Iowa will be awarded $12 million in damages after a wrongful conviction. Donald Clark served six years of a 25 year prison sentence after a court found him guilty of sexually abusing a student. He was charged in 2009...
IOWA STATE
WKRC

Ohio city ranked 4th best place to live for families

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – An Ohio city was ranked the fourth best place to live for families. Fortune Well launched their inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families and ranked Mason, Ohio, at fourth place. Mason was commended for its continuous commitment to building a culture of...
MASON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Transgender girl elected homecoming princess at Mariemont High School

MARIEMONT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Mariemont High School homecoming parade took place Friday evening. However, there is only a homecoming princess, no prince. Students elected sophomore Cassie Steiner princess, but it turns out it wasn't because she was so popular; it was a mean-spirited joke. It may have been a joke to those students, but Cassie plans to make the most of her platform and crown to raise awareness for trans youth.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy Toy Museum takes grown-ups back to their childhood

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - What happens to our childhood toys?. Some end up in landfills. A few are probably still in your mom’s attic. Maybe you even held on to a handful that are now faded, tattered, and broken. But there’s a place in Blue Ash where those...
BLUE ASH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Civil Rights#Wkrc#The Amos Project
WKRC

Howl-O-Ween begins for the season

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WKRC

Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio Task Force 1 conducting search and rescue after Hurricane Ian

CENTRAL FLORIDA (WKRC) - More than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members are conducting search and rescue efforts along Florida's West coast after Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction along the coast. CNN reports more than a dozen deaths have been associated with Ian. OHTF-1 leader Jack Reall says his team...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Joe Nuxhall Miracle League season ends with dance party

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League is scheduled to end its season with a party Saturday night, celebrating baseball players of all abilities. The concession stand will open early but you are encouraged to bring your own food and cornhole boards to the league's first official tailgate, starting at 5:30 Saturday.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

UC starts final season of American Athletic Conference games at Tulsa

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Conference play is here for the University of Cincinnati football team, and the Bearcats will start their trek towards a third-straight outright American Athletic Conference title when they play Saturday night at Tulsa. Kickoff is at (7 p.m. ET and ESPNU will televise. “We don’t talk a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Winton Woods grad Williams leads Ohio State to big win over Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Miyan Williams, a graduate of Winton Woods High School, carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10 on Saturday. Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy