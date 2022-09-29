Read full article on original website
Family, community members, organizers join for Ezzard Charles Park statue dedication
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of community members came together on Saturday to honor Cincinnati's world heavyweight boxing champion Ezzard Charles. Cincinnati Parks, the Cincinnati Parks Foundation, and West End community members met in the former Laurel Park to announce it is now "Ezzard Charles Park," and dedicate a statue. Charles...
Cincinnati Museum Center celebrates 1940s Day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Museum Center celebrated the 1940s. Sunday was 1940s Day at Union Terminal. People got to check out classic cars, jazz and big band music, and costume contests. Many workers dressed up in 1940's outfits, too. Guests enjoyed popular meals from the 40s and listen to...
Wrongfully convicted school counselor awarded $12 million
IOWA CITY, Iowa (WKRC) - A former elementary school counselor in Iowa will be awarded $12 million in damages after a wrongful conviction. Donald Clark served six years of a 25 year prison sentence after a court found him guilty of sexually abusing a student. He was charged in 2009...
Ohio city ranked 4th best place to live for families
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) – An Ohio city was ranked the fourth best place to live for families. Fortune Well launched their inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families and ranked Mason, Ohio, at fourth place. Mason was commended for its continuous commitment to building a culture of...
Transgender girl elected homecoming princess at Mariemont High School
MARIEMONT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Mariemont High School homecoming parade took place Friday evening. However, there is only a homecoming princess, no prince. Students elected sophomore Cassie Steiner princess, but it turns out it wasn't because she was so popular; it was a mean-spirited joke. It may have been a joke to those students, but Cassie plans to make the most of her platform and crown to raise awareness for trans youth.
Cincy Toy Museum takes grown-ups back to their childhood
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - What happens to our childhood toys?. Some end up in landfills. A few are probably still in your mom’s attic. Maybe you even held on to a handful that are now faded, tattered, and broken. But there’s a place in Blue Ash where those...
Community shows support for transgender teen crowned homecoming princess
MARIEMONT, Ohio (WKRC) – Cass Steiner’s crowning as Mariemont High School’s sophomore homecoming princess reportedly began as a prank, but if it was a prank, the joke was on the pranksters as hundreds lined the homecoming parade route to cheer Steiner on Friday. The 15-year-old transgender girl’s...
First monkeypox-related death in Ohio, could be second confirmed case in U.S.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man who tested positive for the monkeypox virus has died. It is the first death reported in Ohio. The state department of health confirmed Thursday the man also had other health issues. It could also be the second confirmed death in the U.S. There are 276...
Howl-O-Ween begins for the season
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Great Wolf Lodge in Mason kicks off its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration. Festivities are scheduled to last through Halloween. This year includes attractions from a trick-or-treat trail to a Monster Bash dance party. And if you plan on staying overnight, they have an exclusive Howl-O-Ween treat pack...
Ohio minimum wage to increase by next year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The minimum wage in Ohio is scheduled to rise to $10.10 per hour next year. The increase is scheduled to take effect in January 2023. Tipped employees will receive $5.05 per hour. The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) passed in 2006 says that Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on...
Indiana high school student earns world's only perfect score in college-level math exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WISH/WKRC) - "The only one in the world." That is something an Indiana high school student can say about himself after scoring a perfect score on a college-level calculus exam this year. But to 16-year-old Felix Zhang, the accomplishment is no big deal. "I mean it's pretty,...
Young author highlights beauty of being unique in book about family, racial differences
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local second-grader-turned-author is tackling a tough topic with the help of her mom. They are talking about skin color. The young writer, Grace Fields, wants us to know although we all may look different on the outside, we are all beautiful in our own unique way.
Tunnel vision: Fort Washington Way decks could transform downtown
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati almost did not have the chance to put caps on Fort Washington Way, the final piece needed to cover the massive freeway trench and finally reconnect downtown to the Ohio River. More than two decades ago, the region’s governments were on the brink of...
Tri-State residents with Florida homes pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was a long night waiting out Hurricane Ian, and it has been a long day of cleanup for so many people, including Ohioans who also live in Florida. Destruction is widespread. Chunks of roads are gone. Boats are piled up like toy cars. Millions are without power.
Ohio Task Force 1 conducting search and rescue after Hurricane Ian
CENTRAL FLORIDA (WKRC) - More than 80 Ohio Task Force 1 members are conducting search and rescue efforts along Florida's West coast after Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction along the coast. CNN reports more than a dozen deaths have been associated with Ian. OHTF-1 leader Jack Reall says his team...
Newport Aquarium offers new fall scavenger hunt, prizes for participants
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The Newport Aquarium has a fun activity for fall. Visitors can enjoy a special game and possibly win prizes. The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World involves finding hidden globes in different displays. It also offers an opportunity to slow down and see some of the...
Joe Nuxhall Miracle League season ends with dance party
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League is scheduled to end its season with a party Saturday night, celebrating baseball players of all abilities. The concession stand will open early but you are encouraged to bring your own food and cornhole boards to the league's first official tailgate, starting at 5:30 Saturday.
UC starts final season of American Athletic Conference games at Tulsa
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Conference play is here for the University of Cincinnati football team, and the Bearcats will start their trek towards a third-straight outright American Athletic Conference title when they play Saturday night at Tulsa. Kickoff is at (7 p.m. ET and ESPNU will televise. “We don’t talk a...
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
Winton Woods grad Williams leads Ohio State to big win over Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Miyan Williams, a graduate of Winton Woods High School, carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10 on Saturday. Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson...
