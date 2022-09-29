MARIEMONT, Ohio (WKRC) - The Mariemont High School homecoming parade took place Friday evening. However, there is only a homecoming princess, no prince. Students elected sophomore Cassie Steiner princess, but it turns out it wasn't because she was so popular; it was a mean-spirited joke. It may have been a joke to those students, but Cassie plans to make the most of her platform and crown to raise awareness for trans youth.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO