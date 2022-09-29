Read full article on original website
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers ‘load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm’
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers “load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm.”. “Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That’s the key,”...
Power in parts of Florida could be out for more than a week as flooding lingers in Ian’s wake
It could be more than a week until power lines are fully restored in some parts of Florida as residents deal with major flooding after the deadly Hurricane Ian, expected to be the most expensive storm in the Sunshine State’s history. At least 66 people are believed to have...
Hurricane-ravaged Sanibel Island ‘is cut off from the world right now’
An older couple who rode out Hurricane Ian in their home on Sanibel Island in Florida could not agree on evacuating after parts of the causeway to the mainland were destroyed. “We’re going. We’re going,” the unidentified man told his partner as she looked down from the home’s upper porch.
‘I can’t do this’: Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian’s storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead. For a few moments, the 45-year-old Fort Myers Beach woman was able to talk on her cell phone with her friend Lisbeth Whelan before losing phone service. The phone call, which...
Tourist attractions in Florida and the Carolinas: What’s open and closed
In the wake of a devastating Hurricane Ian, theme parks and other sites of interest to tourists worked to reopen in hard-hit Florida as well as the Carolinas. Here’s a status report of the latest plans of various theme parks and other tourist attractions in Florida along with what’s going on with various cruises. The statuses of top tourist attractions in the Carolinas appear near the end of this article:
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent’s ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer
Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
Steps of a Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York were splashed with red paint
A Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York appears to have been defaced with red paint, following a similar incident in which the Russian consulate was vandalized with red spray paint. The two vandalism incidents come after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning stages of annexation of parts of Ukraine.
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
