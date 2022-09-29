Read full article on original website
James R. "Jimmy" Clor
Sebastian, FL and Oakfield- James R. “Jimmy” Clor, has taken his final flight on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was 75. James was born on December 30, 1946. The loving son of Loren “Bud” (Ileen) Clor and Marie (Herbert) Lamkin. He was adventurous and charismatic from...
Mrs. Jennie Starowitz
Bergen - Mrs. Jennie “Busia” Starowitz, of Bergen, died on September 28, 2022. Mrs. Starowitz was born on January 26, 1926 in Alexander, NY, daughter of Kazmir and Veronica (Piasecki) Dempski. Her husband, Stephen C. Starowitz, a retired farm operator, died October 20, 1998. She was a member...
Marilyn J. Riley
Marilyn J. Riley, age 79 of Rochester, NY formerly of Perry passed away on Sunday September 25, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. She was born on September 26, 1942 in Warsaw, NY a daughter to the late Roy and Merle (Rutherford) Handy. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Raymond E. Riley who passed away in 2013 and a brother: Donald Handy.
Faye Amberger
Faye Ellen Amberger, 82 of Attica, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022 at her son’s home in Pavilion. She was born May 19, 1941 in Attica, to the late Edward Schmidt and Bertha (Jones) Schmidt. She is preceded in death by her late beloved husband, John “Jack” Amberger Sr. of Attica, brothers Bud Schmidt, Jack Schmidt, and George Schmidt, all of Attica, and sister Sally VanBuren of Warsaw.
A 'fresh' start for Mama Dee'z Kitchen on Main Street, Batavia
Saturday was not just the beginning of a new month, but also a ‘fresh’ start for a new restaurant venture inside of Eli Fish Brewing Company. Her nearly two decades of cooking, more than three years of catering, and popping up at various summer events have propelled Dannielle Lumpkin into her own niche as Mama Dee’z Kitchen at 109 Main St., Batavia.
Coral sunset in Le Roy
A coral-hued sunset gets draped in clouds during a youth football game Saturday at Hartwood Park in Le Roy. Photo submitted by Jeff Freeman.
Photos: Dead Celebrities populate Downtown Batavia for Wine Walk 2022
Once again, the annual Wine Walk in Downtown Batavia, sponsored by the Business Improvement District, was a sellout. This year the theme was "dead celebrities." Which dead celebrities can you spot in the photos?. For more photos and to purchase prints, click here.
Townsend rolls 299--797 at Mancuso Bowling Center
James Townsend of Batavia flirted with a perfect game and 800 series last week in the Tuesday Night Coed League at Mancuso Bowling Center. The 24-year-old right-hander posted 264-299-234--797, with a 5-pin on the final ball of game two preventing him from a 300. In other action at Mancuso's, Samantha...
Knights hold off Bishop Timon for 21-7 win
The Oatkan Knights got back on the winning side of the ball on Friday night against Bishop Timon-St. Jude, coming up with a 21-7 win. Le Roy converted three turnovers into scores and held strong on defense in the third quarter when Bishop threatened from inside their 10. Scoring:
Team Genesee places fourth in gymnastics meet in Victor
The Genesee gymnastic team placed fourth in its meet at Bright Raven in Victor on Friday. Final team results: Pittsford: 132.325, Gates-Brighton: 118.025 Rush-Henrietta: 116.55 Genesee: 109.725 HFL: 49.175 Victor: 33.3 Individual results:
Batavia man charged with criminal possession of a weapon after report of shots fired on Ellicott Street
Tarrence Williams UPDATED at 3:43 p.m. with a quote from the police chief.
Morrill wins four including Batavia Friday feature
Driver Jim Morrill Jr. continued his hot streak Friday night (Sept. 30) after he registered another grand slam in the bike at Batavia Downs and it was highlighted by winning the $15,000 Open Handicap trot with the 11-1 shot, Batting Stats. Assigned post one, Batting Stats was sent right to...
Alexander defeats Notre Dame 49-7
Alexander had all of the pieces working -- offense, defense, and special teams -- in their 49-7 win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Scoring Summary:
Batavia run away 42-0 victory over Pal-Mac on homecoming night
The Blue Devils scored six unanswered touchdowns on their way to a 42-0 rout of Pal-Mac at home on Friday night. Vincent Arroyo scored three times and Cam McClinic, twice -- Arroyo on receptions of 12 and 58 yards and a 79-yard kickoff return and McClinic on runs of seven and three yards. QB Javin McFollins was 7-11 passing for 134 yards, two TDs and one interception. McClinic rushed 14 times for 92 yards. Arroyo had three receptions for 86 yards.
Harvester Avenue road construction a slow-moving hindrance to business owners
On Aug. 10, business owner Rob Credi was happy and thankful to be celebrating the two-year anniversary of Pub Coffee Hub at Harvester Center.
