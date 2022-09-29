ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?

WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
Pyramid

U-Talk: What are the best and worst things about Utah County?

“There are great people in Utah County, because they are more down to earth. They are not from Salt Lake. I don’t mean that derogatory. That’s my opinion. People here are a lot nicer. But, the bad part about Utah County is it’s not Salt Lake. The people here are great, but there is just not a lot over here. Other side of the mountain there is a lot more to do than there is in Utah County: restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment.” — Glenn Hamblin, Pleasant Grove.
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
ksl.com

Lost luggage at Salt Lake airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs

SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling of the luggage starting to show up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn't there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
Pyramid

Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city

It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
usustatesman.com

Utah’s state flag is getting a new look

*Audio clip is of USU U.S. institution professor David Munk. Utah’s century-old flag is getting an update. . In June, 5,307 potential designs for the new state flag were submitted to the Utah State Flag Task Force. The committee has now whittled it down to 20 entries. . All flag submissions...
kjzz.com

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
