Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
KUTV
Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
KUTV
DWR providing free ammo to hunters in program that's saving California condor
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From a population of just 22 four decades ago, the endangered California Condor now has a population of more than 500 thanks to a captive breeding program. Now, more than half of those endangered birds are flying free and breeding (or not breeding) in...
U-Talk: What are the best and worst things about Utah County?
“There are great people in Utah County, because they are more down to earth. They are not from Salt Lake. I don’t mean that derogatory. That’s my opinion. People here are a lot nicer. But, the bad part about Utah County is it’s not Salt Lake. The people here are great, but there is just not a lot over here. Other side of the mountain there is a lot more to do than there is in Utah County: restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment.” — Glenn Hamblin, Pleasant Grove.
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
KUTV
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
ksl.com
Unaffordable Utah: Mortgage rates climb again as buyers look for price reductions
LEHI — Housing market whiplash is setting in across the Beehive State as last year's buying frenzy has given way to a slowdown and signs of a recession. The most recent housing market index from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo revealed builder sentiment falling for the ninth month in a row and into recession territory.
KSLTV
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
Man arrested at SLC Airport with thousands of fentanyl pills in luggage
A man was arrested last week after thousands of fentanyl pills and hundreds of heroin doses were found in his bags when he arrived at the Salt Lake City International Airport, according to police.
ksl.com
Lost luggage at Salt Lake airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling of the luggage starting to show up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn't there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
ksl.com
Utah mountain cabin community hoping for national historic designation
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mountain cabin community is hoping that a designation on the National Register of Historic Places can help it preserve the area after the state approved a limestone mining operation on the other side of the ridge. Just off I-80 in Parleys Canyon hidden...
Utah consumer watchdog says company misled DUI offenders on payments
Utah company that installs devices measuring blood-alcohol content accused of misleading customers on what they had to pay and made unauthorized charges on their credit cards
2015 murder suspect in Salt Lake County Jail after extradition from Mexico
West Valley City Police confirmed on Monday that they had extradited Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez from Mexico after he was initially taken into custody there earlier this year.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
usustatesman.com
Utah’s state flag is getting a new look
*Audio clip is of USU U.S. institution professor David Munk. Utah’s century-old flag is getting an update. . In June, 5,307 potential designs for the new state flag were submitted to the Utah State Flag Task Force. The committee has now whittled it down to 20 entries. . All flag submissions...
kjzz.com
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
Hurricane Ian rains on Utahns' travel plans
Many people who had planned trips to Florida and along the coast have been scrambling to rearrange plans, as well as a number of travel agents.
