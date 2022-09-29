Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: CopperPoint Insurance Companies
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes CopperPoint Insurance Companies. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
AZFamily
Most valuable crops grown in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
KOLD-TV
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: Achieve (formerly Freedom Financial Network)
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Achieve (formerly Freedom Financial Network). : Freedom Financial Network rebrands...
fox10phoenix.com
Hurricane Ian: Arizona woman says her senior parents can't get needed medication in Florida
Florida is in clean up mode after Hurricane Ian, and it will likely take years to repair and rebuild. We're keeping track of two Arizona natives caught in the middle of the storm – and both are getting a crash course in hurricane survival. It's been three days since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona parents need to know about applying for school vouchers
PHOENIX – Now that Arizona’s school voucher expansion can move forward, state education officials are asking parents to be patient as they work through a backlog of applications. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday morning that the voter referendum to block the universal expansion of Empowerment...
azbigmedia.com
Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona
On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Burch & Cracchiolo
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Burch & Cracchiolo. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
Washington Examiner
Arizona proves we don't need to fear the teachers unions
“They wrote a bill that benefits all students,” said Beth Lewis, head of Save Our Schools Arizona, after Arizona legislators expanded the state’s education savings account program this year. However, she didn’t mean that as a compliment. Lewis’s organization has been fighting to stop Arizona’s education savings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges
The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) released today a new hospital financial analysis that reveals a bleak picture of Arizona hospital finances and reveals how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. The AzHHA Quarterly Financial Analysis analyzes first and second quarter 2022 financials relative to the previous year...
Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community
Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
azbigmedia.com
Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list
Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
azbigmedia.com
Forced state policy creates frustrations within Tempe School District
Frustration with forced state policy took center stage at the most recent Tempe School District No. 3 board meeting. “These policies are state law, they were not written by school boards. Every single school district is obligated to legally implement these policies. So, we did not write them, we may not agree with them…we have no choice but to pass them because they are state law, as we took our oath to uphold our state laws,” board member Monica Trejo said at the meeting on Sept. 21.
KTAR.com
Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules
PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
Comments / 2