Phoenix, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies: CopperPoint Insurance Companies

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes CopperPoint Insurance Companies. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Most valuable crops grown in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms....
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing. During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted. Last year, the population in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Blasts Katie Hobbs for Taking a Week to Reject a Referendum as Arizona’s Universal ESA Law Is Now Set to Go into Effect

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake blasted her Democrat opponent, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, for taking a week to reject a referendum to stop Arizona’s universal Empowerment Scholarship Account law from going into effect, despite evidence already showing the motion failed. “It is shameful that Katie Hobbs...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies: Achieve (formerly Freedom Financial Network)

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Achieve (formerly Freedom Financial Network). : Freedom Financial Network rebrands...
ARIZONA STATE
#Public Housing#Senior Housing#Housing Affordability#Racism#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Asu#The Copper Courier#Real Estate Development
azbigmedia.com

Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona

On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Most Admired Companies of 2022: Burch & Cracchiolo

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Burch & Cracchiolo. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona proves we don't need to fear the teachers unions

“They wrote a bill that benefits all students,” said Beth Lewis, head of Save Our Schools Arizona, after Arizona legislators expanded the state’s education savings account program this year. However, she didn’t mean that as a compliment. Lewis’s organization has been fighting to stop Arizona’s education savings...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges

The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) released today a new hospital financial analysis that reveals a bleak picture of Arizona hospital finances and reveals how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. The AzHHA Quarterly Financial Analysis analyzes first and second quarter 2022 financials relative to the previous year...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona students protest new laws targeting LGBTQ+ community

Arizona high school students on Thursday walked out of class to protest a number of new state laws that took effect Saturday that they say discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. Among the new laws that went into effect are two measures that ban transgender young people from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity and prohibit youth under 18 from accessing gender-affirming surgeries, which are already not recommended for minors.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Tempe ranks No. 2 on Best Places to Live in U.S. list

Digital platform Money, today announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live spotlighting 50 cities and towns with strong labor markets, affordable homes, and racial, economic and cultural diversity. Tempe is ranked No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. This year’s list features...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Forced state policy creates frustrations within Tempe School District

Frustration with forced state policy took center stage at the most recent Tempe School District No. 3 board meeting. “These policies are state law, they were not written by school boards. Every single school district is obligated to legally implement these policies. So, we did not write them, we may not agree with them…we have no choice but to pass them because they are state law, as we took our oath to uphold our state laws,” board member Monica Trejo said at the meeting on Sept. 21.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules

PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
ARIZONA STATE

