LCD Soundsystem release their first song in five years, ‘New Body Rhumba’
LCD Soundsystem have released ‘New Body Rhumba’, the band’s first new song in five years. The song was created for the soundtrack of White Noise, an upcoming film directed by Noah Baumbach. The Netflix title — which stars Adam Diver and Greta Gerwig — is a film adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel of the same name, and will feature music composed by Danny Elfman.
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner reflects on infamous BRIT Awards speech
Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has looked back in a new interview on his infamous speech at the 2014 BRIT Awards. Turner memorably gave a speech about “that rock’n’roll” and the “cyclical nature of the universe” while collecting the band’s award for MasterCard Album of the Year at the ceremony, before dropping the microphone and walking off stage.
Watch Tori Kelly’s acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’
American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has posted her moving rendition of ‘Typa Girl’, a cut from BLACKPINK’s sophomore album ‘Born Pink’. In a TikTok clip posted to her official account earlier this week, the vocalist performed ‘Typa Girl’ with her acoustic guitar playing as accompaniment. “Didn’t know that you were cold ’til you felt my fire / Heaven’s gate just opened up, hearing choirs / If you say something else, you a liar,” Kelly sings in the clip.
Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’
Arctic Monkeys were the latest musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the band brought ‘Body Paint’ – the latest preview of their forthcoming seventh studio album ‘The Car’. The band’s Fallon appearance was filmed while the band were in New York...
Watch The 1975’s ultra-suave performance on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’
Returning for its 61st series on Saturday (October 1), Later… With Jools Holland kicked off with a stylish performance from The 1975. Showcasing two singles from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, The 1975 dimmed the lights and suited up for a swaggering playthrough of ‘Happiness’, breaking out an acoustic guitar for frontman Matty Healy to strum on as he melted hearts with ‘I’m In Love With You’.
Kesha reveals vocal cord was damaged at Taylor Hawkins tribute gig
Kesha has said that she haemorrhaged one of her vocal cords while performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. After celebrating Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London earlier this month (September 3), ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ took over LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday evening (September 27), with a bounty of special guests.
5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death
5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
LCD Soundsystem announce second 20-night Brooklyn Steel residency
On the day they released their first new song in five years, LCD Soundsystem have also announced a second 20-night residency in New York. Last year, the band made their long-awaited live return, playing 17 gigs of a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel before the last three were cancelled due to rising COVID cases.
Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’
Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below. The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.
Listen to M.I.A.’s punchy new single ‘Beep’
M.I.A. has shared new single ‘Beep’, the latest preview from the musician’s forthcoming sixth studio album, ‘Mata’. Clocking in at exactly two minutes, ‘Beep’ is a punchy, bass-heavy cut. “Yeah I’m tryna come through / Beep beep / Yeah I’m bringing someone new / Beep beep,” she raps above kaleidoscopic melodies and energetic drums.
Nandi Bushell shares ‘The Shadows’, a new song written for her dad
Nandi Bushell has shared her new single ‘The Shadows’, which the 12-year-old musician wrote for her father – you can listen to the song below. The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, penned the song for her dad while he was battling health issues earlier this year.
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform ‘Burning’ on ‘Kimmel’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs performed their single ‘Burning’ on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, lifted from their new album ‘Cool It Down’. The band – comprising Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase – were the musical guests on the September 30 episode of the talk show, where they performed the ‘Cool It Down’ cut the same day of the album’s release.
Willie J Healey announces new funk and R&B inspired album ‘Bunny’, shares new single ‘Dreams’
Willie J Healey has shared details of his upcoming third album, ‘Bunny’ along with new single Dreams – check it out below. The follow up to 2020’s ‘Twin Heavy‘ will be released on March 24, 2023 via Yala! Records and marks a significant change in sound for the Oxfordshire singer-songwriter. While ‘Twin Heavy’ was an album Healey himself described as sounding like “a 70s orgy”, ‘Bunny’ takes inspiration from funk, Philadelphia soul and R&B.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce upcoming album ‘World Record’, share new single ‘Love Earth’
Neil Young has announced ‘World Record’, a new album the singer created with his band Crazy Horse. The 10-song album will be released on November 18, and was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios in Malibu. The same studio was previously used by Young to record his 2016 album, ‘Peace Trail’. On ‘World Record’, Young provides vocals across the album’s tracklist alongside instrumentation from Crazy Horse, all of which was recorded live and mixed to analogue tape by Rubin.
Depeche Mode share new Berlin-based teaser for upcoming announcement
Depeche Mode have shared a new teaser for their upcoming announcement, due next week (October 4). Earlier this week (September 27), the band posted a photo of a studio on Instagram with the date 4.10.22, next Tuesday. A further video has now been shared ahead of the announcement, confirming a...
Post Malone on juggling fatherhood with touring: “It’s really tough not being able to see her”
Post Malone has opened up about fatherhood; how his baby daughter seems to be enjoying his music, and how he’s juggling the responsibilities of being a dad with the rigours of a touring lifestyle. In a new interview with GQ, the rapper said he’s largely enjoying fatherhood, having welcomed...
View photos and footage from The Killers two night run at Madison Square Garden
The Killers played two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden over the weekend, with multiple surprise sets from guests. View footage and photos from the performances below. On night one (September 30), Johnny Marr – who has been supporting The Killers during their current US tour –...
