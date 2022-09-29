'The appropriate place to honor his memory': John Prine Memorial Park to be officially dedicated in Muhlenberg Co.

Read full article on original website
Fundraiser Planned for Daviess County, Kentucky 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Cancer
This month has been a whirlwind for the McDaniel family. On August 17th, 2022, 6-year-old Remi was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). She's in the fight of her young life, but she isn't alone. The Daviess County community is rallying and raising money for the family. It's easy...
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police invites community to 'Coffee with a Trooper'
The Kentucky State Police is inviting the community to a "Coffee with a Trooper" event in Owensboro on Wednesday. Organizers say it's in conjunction with the national "Coffee with a Cop." The event will take place Wednesday, October 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Gramps Coffee and Donuts.
Western Kentucky Farm Creates Glow in the Dark Corn Maze for Some October Fun (PHOTOS)
Navigating a corn maze can be quite a creepy and difficult task. Imagine doing it at night! One Kentucky farm is setting their corn maze all a glow in October. Ruby Branch Farms is located in Franklin, Kentucky. The Snider family owns and operates the farm. Here's a little more...
Kentucky Family Hosting 5K Walk/Run To Honor The Life of Their Daughter In Heaven
Losing a child is something no parent should ever have to go through. One Kentucky family is choosing to create a legacy for their precious little girl and you're invited to help. MEET THE MURPHY FAMILY. The Murphy family works in the Daviess County Public School System and they are...
Can We Pretty Please Get a Slim Chickens Restaurant in Owensboro, KY?
Raise your hand if you've ever eaten at a Slim Chickens? If you have, it's entirely possible that hand of yours is going to be holding a ridiculously good chicken tender in it. If you're hand isn't raised, just prep yourself, my little birdies. You're gonna wanna flap those wings, get to a city that has one and wrap those beaks around some chicken.
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
wnky.com
Bosnian sisters’ celebrate business grand opening exactly 20 years from immigrating to America
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, two Bosnian sisters celebrate their salon’s grand opening exactly 20 years from the day their family immigrated to America. This summer News 40 brought you the Nuhanovich sisters’ touching story: the sisters sharing how they wanted to use their entrepreneurial spirits to further Bowling Green’s thriving Bosnian lead business.
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
14news.com
14news.com
Yard sales happening along Highway 60 in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky residents are holding yard sales this week all along Highway 60. People who are interested can find household items, clothes and even toys ready to be purchased. The yard sales run for 200 miles through Livingston, Crittenden, Union and several other western Kentucky counties. One...
wcluradio.com
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
wevv.com
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
Kentucky Haunts: Waverly Hills Brings Back Their Haunted House for 2022
A haunted house, inside one of the most notoriously haunted places in the country, what could go wrong?. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
whvoradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
14news.com
KSP investigating three-vehicle injury collision
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say they received a call from the McLean County Sheriff’s Department about a multiple vehicle injury collision. According to a press release, that crash happened Thursday around 5 p.m. on KY 81 near Drain Pond Road...
14news.com
Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks at roundtable...
