KOMU
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s...
KOMU
Missouri Medicaid application wait times down after 9 months
JEFFERSON CITY - From 47 days, to 115, to 79, waiting for Missouri Medicaid applications to be processed has fluctuated since Medicaid expansion took effect back in July 2021. Missouri Medicaid, also known as MO HealthNet, expected 250,000 to 270,000 applications to come in after the expansion. Now over a year later, that expectation has almost been reached.
KOMU
Missouri hometown utility crews work to restore central Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA − Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are working in central Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian. Lineworker crews from 13 hometown utilities organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) are now working in the Orlando area. Kevin Thornton, a crew leader...
KOMU
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
KOMU
Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone after striking South Carolina and leaving at least 42 dead in Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after pummeling South Carolina Friday afternoon with destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, and after killing at least 42 people in Florida, leaving behind a trail of apocalyptic destruction. The storm, which made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, continues...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri Red Cross responders deploy to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA - The Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed one emergency response vehicle (ERV) Friday morning to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Two ERVs from St. Louis and one from Little Rock, Arkansas already left for Florida. One of the ERVs that left from...
KOMU
Firmly within a Fall pattern
The next few days, or rather the next week, is looking to continue more of the same conditions mid-Missouri has experienced lately. Temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies will stick with us this weekend, as we become entrenched within a typical fall pattern. Humidity will be low, rain chances...
