Springfield, MO

KOMU

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s...
KOMU

Missouri Medicaid application wait times down after 9 months

JEFFERSON CITY - From 47 days, to 115, to 79, waiting for Missouri Medicaid applications to be processed has fluctuated since Medicaid expansion took effect back in July 2021. Missouri Medicaid, also known as MO HealthNet, expected 250,000 to 270,000 applications to come in after the expansion. Now over a year later, that expectation has almost been reached.
KOMU

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
KOMU

Firmly within a Fall pattern

The next few days, or rather the next week, is looking to continue more of the same conditions mid-Missouri has experienced lately. Temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies will stick with us this weekend, as we become entrenched within a typical fall pattern. Humidity will be low, rain chances...
MISSOURI STATE

