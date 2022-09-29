Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, took the honors at the National Fried Chicken Festival for best use of chicken in a dish with its fried chicken sandwich, served up with a special sauce.
NOLA.com
What to know before you go to the Fried Chicken Festival: days, hours, costs, more
The International Fried Chicken Festival is back Saturday and Sunday in New Orleans, with live music on two stages, an arts and crafts market, a custom car showcase and, of course, fried chicken offerings from more than 35 restaurants. Here's what you need to know. When is it?. Saturday, 11...
WDSU
New Orleans Festivals: A list of all the festivals scheduled for the rest of 2022
NEW ORLEANS — Even though the summer months of 2022 are over, the fun continues! With all the different types of activities going on for the rest of the year, there will be fun for everyone to enjoy. New Orleans is widely known for having the best festivals in the country.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2
The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
National Fried Chicken Fest kicks October off at the NOLA Lakefront
The month of October will be kicked off with tasty food, cocktails, and fun at Lakeshore Drive at Franklin Avenue.
NOLA.com
More of everything in St. Tammany: music. theater, festivals, food, blueberries and bier
The third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington on Oct. 8 will crank out a day of art, music, food, fun and blueberry surprises for the entire family from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Bogue Falaya Wayside Park. From a Children's Village and food trucks, to the...
After 37 years, Chef Andrea Apuzzo says ciao to his restaurant
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Long-time Metairie eatery Andrea’s will close its doors this weekend, owner and namesake Andrea Apuzzo announced Friday (Sept. 30). After 37 years in business, the renowned chef will serve his last round of authentic Italian dishes and say arrivederci to operations. “It’s one of the hardest things for me that I’ve […]
wanderwisdom.com
Boutique Hotel in New Orleans That's in a Former 19th Century Church Is Just Magical
You're traveling somewhere and you're looking up local hotels when you spot the hotel of your dreams. It's gorgeous, has amazing amenities, and perfect five-star reviews all around- then you check the prices and it's $400+ a night. Steep prices are a bane to thrifty travelers who love boutique hotels- but today, we've got an option that is affordable AND one of a kind.
WDSU
Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Family Style Food Love
What does family mean to you? For the folks on this week's show, when it comes to food, family means everything. NOCCA Culinary Arts student and Chopped Junior champion Retiba Hagazzi is a perfect example of that. The bright, ambitious teenager learned how to love people through food from her father, Khalid. They share that love with the world every time their food truck, Sittoo's Kitchen pulls up. They join us in the studio to share their story.
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
gentillymessenger.com
The Fried Chicken Festival is this weekend at the lakefront. Here’s what you need to know.
Chicken and waffles, chicken with mac and cheese or with watermelon and feta, even a chicken topping on ice cream. There’s no end to the fried chicken variations you can find at the Fried Chicken Festival this weekend (Oct. 1-2) at the lakefront. Traditionalists can get a breast and...
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
NOLA.com
Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers
Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
fox8live.com
New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
Saenger Theater warns to beware of fake tickets in circulation
Although it is not illegal to sell tickets, some websites where the tickets are listed can include fake social media posts of people promoting the shows. To better help customers avoid being taken advantage of, officials have a guide when purchasing tickets.
NOLA.com
This Marine Corps veteran 'doesn't play.' Can he fix New Orleans' streets?
Six months ago, the officials in charge of New Orleans’ $2.2 billion street and waterline program promised that big changes were coming, to speed projects that were bogged down in endless delays. Today, City Council members say they’re still deluged with pleas for help, from weary residents of the...
WDSU
Blighted home in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
