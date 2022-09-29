ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, took the honors at the National Fried Chicken Festival for best use of chicken in a dish with its fried chicken sandwich, served up with a special sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 30-Oct. 2

The weekend schedule is crammed with fun and flavor, with the Fried Chicken Festival, a big-name comedy show and art galleries celebrating the season. Crispy, succulent and savory, it's the Southern staple and the taste of the season for the FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL Saturday and Sunday at its new digs on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain at Franklin Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. each day. An international smorgasbord of chicken options is just part of the package that includes entertainment from such names as Flow Tribe, Amanda Shaw, Shamarr Allen and The Soul Rebels. Experiences include an array of options from bubbles and art, to family fun and a custom car showcase at this cashless fest. Tickets start at $12.80. Take a taste here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

After 37 years, Chef Andrea Apuzzo says ciao to his restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Long-time Metairie eatery Andrea’s will close its doors this weekend, owner and namesake Andrea Apuzzo announced Friday (Sept. 30). After 37 years in business, the renowned chef will serve his last round of authentic Italian dishes and say arrivederci to operations. “It’s one of the hardest things for me that I’ve […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wanderwisdom.com

Boutique Hotel in New Orleans That's in a Former 19th Century Church Is Just Magical

You're traveling somewhere and you're looking up local hotels when you spot the hotel of your dreams. It's gorgeous, has amazing amenities, and perfect five-star reviews all around- then you check the prices and it's $400+ a night. Steep prices are a bane to thrifty travelers who love boutique hotels- but today, we've got an option that is affordable AND one of a kind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pro-Tips For Visiting the 2022 Fried Chicken Festival

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend, theFried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for two days of fried fun. There are so many vendors with delectable dishes to try, bands to check out and people to see. Where do you start when there are delicious smells coming from all directions?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Family Style Food Love

What does family mean to you? For the folks on this week's show, when it comes to food, family means everything. NOCCA Culinary Arts student and Chopped Junior champion Retiba Hagazzi is a perfect example of that. The bright, ambitious teenager learned how to love people through food from her father, Khalid. They share that love with the world every time their food truck, Sittoo's Kitchen pulls up. They join us in the studio to share their story.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
spoonuniversity.com

Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants

I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers

Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Blighted home in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — A vacant Lakeview home has been an eyesore for the past 17 years for residents along Vicksburg Street. Neighbors are concerned the house contains black mold and the abandoned pool is both a safety and health hazard for those who live nearby. And the pool did...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

