Wolves climb to 7th in AFCA National Poll

NEWBERRY — After picking up their second conference win of the season to move to 4-0 on the year overall, the Newberry College football team has moved further up the American Football Coaches Association as they now sit at No. 7 in the country.

Lenoir-Rhyne remains the only other South Atlantic Conference team in the rankings as they are checking in at No. 19.

The Wolves return to action this weekend as they travel to Jefferson City, Tenn. to take on the Eagles of Carson-Newman University on Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. kick-off.