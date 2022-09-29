ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Darlington Apple Festival to be held Saturday

By Maria Morales, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The Darlington Apple Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Shuresville Road between Maryland Route 161 and Old Quaker Road.

The event, which spans both sides of Shuresville Road, will include hayrides, pony rides, a cornhole tournament, live bands. More than 100 vendors will feature crafts, household wares, artisanal foods and festival fare. Local community groups will also be represented.

But the highlight of the festival will be apples and apple products from area farmers, including the festival’s popular apple pies. An apple pie contest will be held at Darlington United Methodist Church, 2118 Shuresville Road, and prizes will be awarded in the double-crust and crumb-top categories.

Parking and free shuttle service will be available at the Chesapeake Harley-Davidson, 3936 Conowingo Road; Darlington Fire Station, 2600 Castleton Road; and the field across from High’s gas station, 1230 Main Street at Conowingo Road.

According to the festival’s website , darlingtonapplefestival.org, the event is the largest, one-day event in Harford County with more than 50,000 people attending annually. The festival is held on the first Saturday in October yearly.

