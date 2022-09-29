ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do after Ian: be kind, wary, assume utility water is drinkable

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A person wades through waist-deep waters in a flooded neighborhood on Semoran Boulevard as Orlando feels the effects of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

After the rain and wind fades, chaotic conditions may linger, with continued power outages, limited access to the internet, streets blocked by toppled trees and flooding.

Leaders everywhere say one of the best measures for storm recovery is being kind and patient with neighbors, responders, merchants and others.

Here are more suggestions from the city of Orlando, Orange County Utilities, Kissimmee Utility Authority, Orlando Utilities Commission and Duke Energy.

Question: How can you know for certain if a wire tangled up in tree debris or a puddle of water is not electrified?

Answer: You can’t. Treat it as deadly dangerous. Stay away from anything touching a wire — a fence, tree or car. KUA says shuffle away from a downed line as electricity spreads through the ground unevenly. Large steps or running could incur different voltages from one foot to the other, increasing the chance of severe injury. Duke says if a power line falls across a car that you’re in, don’t get out unless forced by emergency conditions, such as a fire. Do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.” Call, text or go online to report a downed line to your utility.

Q: How can you be sure utility tap water is still safe to drink?

A: Orange County utilities said customers should assume their tap water is drinkable unless otherwise notified. Warnings for boiling water will be issued through media and through automated call alerts. Customers can take the extra step of checking their utility’s website.

Q: How long will food last in the fridge during an outage.

A: From the Food & Drug Administration via Duke: the refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened; a full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours. If at any point food warms to above 40º for 2 hours or more, discard it.

Q: When and where should I put my yard storm debris?

A: The city of Orlando said it will advise when debris pickups will begin and to follow the city’s social media accounts for that information.

Orange County said no service will be provided Friday. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored. Residents who did not receive service on Wednesday, as well as those with Thursday and Friday collection schedules, will be serviced the following week on their regularly scheduled days: Wednesday, Oct. 5, Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7. Yard waste collection, however, may be delayed for all households during storm recovery. Orange County also said do not block meters or utility boxes with storm debris. The county utilities department, which maintains a storm page, may also collect debris separately, utilizing recovery contractors.

Q: When the power comes back on, will it hurt my appliances, A/C or electronics?

A: KUA recommends disconnecting sensitive equipment in the event of a possible surge. According to OUC, power restoration “should not impact” appliances, air conditioning or electronics. Perhaps better to be safe than sorry?

Q: How long will it take for sewer systems to recover and I can shower and flush normally?

A: Orlando and Orange County don’t have a direct answer for when normal water use can resume. But they and other utility providers stress that customers should be aware that sewer systems may be under the stress of power outages during and after a storm. Electricity is needed to move and treat sewage.

Q: When can I drive to my supermarket.

A: Utilities are especially anxious about having to compete with traffic for access to restoration work and want people to limit driving if possible. The city of Orlando said simply that residents should heed local instructions and curfews. “There may be hazards known and unknown.”

Q: When will the city remove the tree that’s blocking my neighborhood entrance?

A: The city of Orlando said that specifically to the city residents should call 407-246-4357 to report problems with trees, traffic lights and blocked roads. “The city will work to remove trees blocking roadways in a strategic and deliberate manner, with emergency response and access a top priority.” OUC said it may remove limbs and downed trees when needed to restore power.

Q: Can I ask a utility worker to reconnect the wire that feeds power to my house?

A: OUC said that utilities can and will repair the line from the pole to the house but if a home’s electrical connection riser, or the weather head, is damaged, an electrician will be required. “Many property owners are surprised to learn that it’s their responsibility to repair damaged weather heads before their electrical service can be restored.”

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Tammy Beauchaine
3d ago

You don't need to tell Floridians to be kind to each other. That's who we are. It's the media, like the Sentinel that tries to divide us.

