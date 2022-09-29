Read full article on original website
Color Cosmetics Packaging Launches
Global Cosmetic Industry recently spoke with industry insiders to highlight innovations in the color cosmetics packaging space as consumers look for accessible, convenient and multi-use beauty products. Beauty Palettes. Vonda Simon, co-founder and CEO of Seacliff Beauty, says, “We recently launched two palettes with Lunar Beauty, founded by Makeup Artist...
Onsite: Cosmoprof North America & Luxe Pack NY
This year’s editions of Luxe Pack NY and Cosmoprof North America marked a true comeback for live beauty industry events. Here, we collect a range of the offerings from the show floors. Personalized Beauty. BASF highlighted its Emuage personalized beauty system at the show. In March 2022, B2B Cosmetics...
