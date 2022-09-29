Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
G-RAP 2.0? National Guard could resurrect recruiting referral bonuses
They’ve done it before. It was controversial, and people went to prison, but it worked. And now it might return. The Army National Guard is evaluating whether it should reestablish a national-level recruiting referral bonus program to address a worsening recruiting and end strength shortfall that could leave the nation’s part-time soldiers struggling to fulfill their myriad requirements.
MilitaryTimes
Military bases begin damage assessments after Hurricane Ian
Military bases across the East Coast are conducting damage assessments and clean up in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which first struck Florida on Wednesday and made another landfall Friday in South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown, Florida, with maximum...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple. “People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
MilitaryTimes
Man convicted of selling fentanyl that killed Miramar Marine
A San Diego federal jury on Tuesday convicted a man of selling fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of an active-duty Marine. In April and May 2020, Nameer Mohammad Atta, 22, sold pills to a Marine identified in court documents only as 26-year-old C.M.R.. Atta told the lance corporal that the pills were Percocet, a prescription opioid. But they were really counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, prosecutors said in court documents and a Justice Department news release Wednesday.
MilitaryTimes
Hurricane Hunters fly into the eye of storms like Ian and Fiona
BILOXI, Miss. — Parachutes aren’t an option for the Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron “Hurricane Hunters” when they fly into storms like Hurricane Ian. The Hurricane Hunters volunteer for their mission and fly directly through the eye of the hurricane — then turn...
MilitaryTimes
VA caregiver benefits expand to all vets on Oct. 1
Veterans of all eras will be eligible for caregiver benefits starting Oct. 1, an expansion that is expected to add thousands of families to the program in the next year. The move was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but had been delayed two years as officials refined processing and support for the program. Currently, only veterans who served before May 1975 or after September 2001 are eligible for the benefits.
MilitaryTimes
Joint Base San Antonio moves troops after legionella found in plumbing
Leaders at Joint Base San Antonio, in Texas, are moving about 150 personnel from the base’s Liberty Barracks after legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire’s Disease, was discovered in the water system, according to a statement from the base. The service...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force grounds most C-130Hs due to cracked propeller barrels
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has grounded most of its older C-130H Hercules cargo planes and variants due to a problem with their propeller barrels. Air Mobility Command on Friday confirmed a wide swath of its C-130H fleet, which numbered 128 at the beginning of fiscal 2022, is unable to fly, and it’s unclear how long it will take to replace all the defective propeller assemblies.
MilitaryTimes
Sailor found not guilty of Bonhomme Richard arson
SAN DIEGO — A military judge on Friday acquitted a sailor of arson in a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, a blow to the Navy as it faces allegations of improper training and maintenance of the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, deeply exhaled...
MilitaryTimes
American veterans ‘prayed for death’ on brutal ride from Ukraine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders.
