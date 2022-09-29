Read full article on original website
Busy Cobb road closed after ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Portions of a busy road in Cobb County are shut down after a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle. NewsChopper 2 flew over Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County and saw a motorcycle laying the road and a car that appeared to have been turning into the Kroger parking lot.
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth County
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A late-night accident Friday night has left one person dead. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was headed west on Chattahoochee Road at 10:20 p.m. on September 30, west of Shady Grove Road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharpsburg man injured in motorcycle crash
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Sharpsburg man seriously injured. Michael Byrom, 45, was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital after he crashed his motorcycle into a utility truck on Ragsdale Road Sunday. According to the GSP’s preliminary report, Byrom was traveling east behind a...
Overturned camper crash causing delays on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County
ATLANTA — A crash involving an overturned truck with a camper on I-20 east near Factory Shoals Road in Cobb County is causing delays Sunday afternoon, according to GDOT 511. Officials said most lanes are blocked due to the accident with injuries. GDOT 511 added the crash happened just before Riverside Drive (Exit 46). You can see debris from the crash littering the interstate in the photo below.
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Fatal crash kills 2 in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A fatal crash in Toombs County on Saturday claimed the lives of two people, police say. On October 1, police were called to the scene of an accident a little after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, dispatchers were notified of the accident by a representative of Life 360, […]
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
WDEF
Police say a woman who was beaten last week has now died
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The victim of a domestic assault last week in Dalton has now died from her injuries. Dalton Police say that 40 year old Rachael Schaefer passed away from her injuries Monday morning at Hamilton Medical Center. They are now upgrading the charges against 44 year...
2 dead after being ejected from Jeep during police chase on I-20, GSP says
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead. GSP said on Friday around 12:57 a.m., troopers tried to stop a white Jeep for speeding on Interstate 85 north at Cleveland Avenue in Fulton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
One person dead, another shot in church parking lot, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two people were shot in a church parking lot near Lindsay St. in Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited but police did confirm they were investigating a person shot at 550 Lindsay St....
A 31-year-old woman was killed in her Roswell apartment. The suspect is also believed to be dead
ROSWELL — A 31-year-old Roswell woman was found dead in her apartment Sunday night. The suspect in the fatal stabbing is believed to have stepped in front of a semi-truck on I-285. Roswell 911 received a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd....
Woman identified after being hit by car 2 weeks ago in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A patient at Grady Memorial Hospital has been identified after spending more than two weeks in the hospital. Hospital officials say a woman was hit by a car on September 12 on North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Polk Jail report – October 3, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 3, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – October 3, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Traffic stop turns into major drug bust on Coweta highway
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — What deputies in Coweta County thought would be just another traffic stop became a major drug bust after they found fentanyl, cocaine, meth and more inside the car. Deputies say they were pulling over a car on I-85 just before 12:30 p.m. last week for...
thecitymenus.com
New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing
Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
Police searching for teen boy after his car was found at Georgia mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglasville police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen boy. Police issued a missing person report for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri on Friday. Kathuri was last seen on September 28, at 8 a.m. at 5807 Chapel Village Court in Douglasville. The teen is...
Gwinnett lineman, family loses home in early morning fire
DACULA, Ga. — A Gwinnett County lineman who has aided Florida during several crises leaving them without power is now in need himself. Tommy and Kristin Ledford and their two children woke up around 5 a.m. to the smoke alarms in their Dacula home going off. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Carroll County man found guilty after molesting young girl for years
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, a Carroll County jury found a man guilty of molestation and other charges from an investigation that began in 2020. According to the Coweta County Judicial Circuit, evidence revealed that Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, sexually abused a young girl until she was 12 years old.
