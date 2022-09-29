ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

publicradioeast.org

Two ENC boaters feel Ian's wrath

City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing it into the Neuse River Bridge. (Photo credit: Craven County Emergency Management) City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
WNCT

Atlantic Beach opens beach driving season

ATLANTIC BEACH (WNCT) – Beach driving in Atlantic Beach has begun. From now until March 15, you can purchase a beach driving permit online or at town hall. To get a permit, you must have a vehicle with 4-wheel drive. Officials ask you to follow the 25 mph speed limit. Officials say last year was […]
WNCT

Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
WILMINGTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
HAVELOCK, NC

