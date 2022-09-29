Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Two ENC boaters feel Ian's wrath
City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing it into the Neuse River Bridge. (Photo credit: Craven County Emergency Management) City of New Bern Fire-Rescue pulled a boater whose anchor line snapped during Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, pushing...
whqr.org
North Carolina lakes contaminated with coal ash for decades, new research finds
Before this research was published, it was generally thought that coal ash sediments were only on the surface of lakes — and that it was only in Sutton Lake, northwest of Wilmington along Highway 421. But these new findings show that coal ash sediments have a longer history in...
WITN
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
Atlantic Beach opens beach driving season
ATLANTIC BEACH (WNCT) – Beach driving in Atlantic Beach has begun. From now until March 15, you can purchase a beach driving permit online or at town hall. To get a permit, you must have a vehicle with 4-wheel drive. Officials ask you to follow the 25 mph speed limit. Officials say last year was […]
Minor damage after Ian in most parts of ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials in multiple counties in Eastern North Carolina have responded to the impacts of Ian in their areas and said they were prepared for a more severe storm than what they got. Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About […]
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
thewashingtondailynews.com
New Bern heroin and fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 118 months in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. –– A New Bern man was sentenced on September 30, 2022, to 118 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in December 2018 and January 2019. On April 15, 2022, Quentin Tavaris Bryant pleaded guilty to the charges.
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
WECT
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were inside...
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
Havelock police responding to ‘family disturbance’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police said they were responding Wednesday evening to a “family disturbance” that was taking place. Officers responded at around 3 p.m. to Sanders Lane. A media release from Havelock Police states “Officers and family members have been in negotiations with a female resident who resides in the house. Out of […]
