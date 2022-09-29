Report Emphasizes Continued Access to Fertility Preservation Is Critical for AYAs With Cancer Following SCOTUS Decision

Read full article on original website
Outcomes After Nonresponse and Relapse in Children and Young Adults Receiving Tisagenlecleucel for B-Cell ALL
In a retrospective study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schultz et al found poor survival among children and young adults with lack of response to tisagenlecleucel for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Salvage therapy after relapse was capable of inducing responses, but relapse with loss/downregulation of CD19 expression was associated with poor prognosis.
FDA Approves Biosimilar Bevacizumab-adcd for the Treatment of Six Types of Cancer
On September 28, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin), for the treatment of six types of cancer: metastatic colorectal cancer; recurrent or metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer; and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.
Tissue vs ctDNA NGS for Detecting Actionable Alterations in Patients With Advanced Cancer
A large prospective analysis, published by Bayle et al in Annals of Oncology, evaluated differences between tissue and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) next-generation sequencing (NGS) with a large cancer gene panel. The investigators compared the impacts of both methods in terms of molecular tumor board recommendation and treatment guidance based on actionable alterations classified according to the ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Cheating scandal at Ohio tournament rocks competitive fishing world
There's something fishy going on in the competitive fishing world.
