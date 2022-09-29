Report Emphasizes Continued Access to Fertility Preservation Is Critical for AYAs With Cancer Following SCOTUS Decision

A large prospective analysis, published by Bayle et al in Annals of Oncology, evaluated differences between tissue and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) next-generation sequencing (NGS) with a large cancer gene panel. The investigators compared the impacts of both methods in terms of molecular tumor board recommendation and treatment guidance based on actionable alterations classified according to the ESMO Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets for patients with advanced solid tumors.

