Trempealeau County, WI

stevenspoint.news

WISCONSIN AMBER ALERT: Kryssy King

CENTRAL WISCONSIN — Kryssy King was discovered missing from her residence the morning of Oct 1 and is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin. King, 15, is a white female with blond/strawberry hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’3”...
WISCONSIN STATE
winonapost.com

Local COVID update

After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall. There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
winonapost.com

Refuge recognizes 2022 Volunteer of the Year

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) Winona offices recently recognized Tim Connolly, of Pickwick, as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Tim volunteers his time helping with fishing events, picking up trash, and completing European buckthorn removal around the refuge boat landings over the winter. While...
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

Repeat drug offender facing new charges after La Crosse police search of home

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to a drug charge in La Crosse County court. Two days later, he was back in jail for new drug crimes. Lermonte Toy of La Crosse entered a guilty plea this week for making or delivering amphetamines. On Wednesday, police searched the 24-year-old’s home on South 7th Street and found cocaine, meth and marijuana, along with more than $24,000 in cash.
LA CROSSE, WI
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations

Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a new proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. City staff said the ordinance is intended to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but under the proposed ordinance, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday. Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall

Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

New WAPS position focuses on restorative justice in student discipline

There is a new position at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) centered on helping staff work toward creating welcoming environments in the district’s buildings by helping incorporate restorative practices into student discipline and analyzing data. The role is called the school climate and restorative practices coordinator, and the district...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

REO Speedwagon coming to La Crosse Center in March

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Legendary rock group REO Speedwagon will come to La Crosse for a concert in March. According to a release, the band will take the stage at the La Crosse Center on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. REO Speedwagon is known for producing 13 Top 40 singles including hits like “Keep On Loving You”, “Take It On the Run”, and “Roll With The Changes”.
LA CROSSE, WI

