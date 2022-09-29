In a retrospective study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schultz et al found poor survival among children and young adults with lack of response to tisagenlecleucel for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Salvage therapy after relapse was capable of inducing responses, but relapse with loss/downregulation of CD19 expression was associated with poor prognosis.

