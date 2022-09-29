Read full article on original website
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Biosimilar Bevacizumab-adcd for the Treatment of Six Types of Cancer
On September 28, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma), a biosimilar to bevacizumab (Avastin), for the treatment of six types of cancer: metastatic colorectal cancer; recurrent or metastatic nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); recurrent glioblastoma; metastatic renal cell carcinoma; persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer; and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer.
ascopost.com
Outcomes After Nonresponse and Relapse in Children and Young Adults Receiving Tisagenlecleucel for B-Cell ALL
In a retrospective study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schultz et al found poor survival among children and young adults with lack of response to tisagenlecleucel for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Salvage therapy after relapse was capable of inducing responses, but relapse with loss/downregulation of CD19 expression was associated with poor prognosis.
