Wauchula, FL

WCJB

GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
LAKE WALES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fire spreads at Wauchula apartment complex

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A fire broke out overnight at the Valencia Gardens Apartments as Hurricane Ian moved through the area, according to multiple posts on social media. The complex is located on U.S. Highway 17 in Hardee County. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to county and city authorities...
WAUCHULA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL

