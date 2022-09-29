Read full article on original website
Related
LUS crews turning the lights back on in Florida
LUS is part of a mutual aid network that sends crews and support to member communities when a disaster happens.
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard
BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
Alafia River flooding peaks at 18 feet after Hurricane Ian, surrounding nearby homes with water
VALRICO, Fla. - The Alafia River’s water levels peaked around 18.4 feet Friday evening, surrounding nearby homes in Hillsborough County with water and stranding residents over the weekend after Hurricane Ian tore across Florida the week before. The number of Floridians who have died due to the Category 4...
Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
Generator explosion critically injures man in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian; another hurt
One of the men is currently in critical condition.
As flooding continues in North Port, Tampa sends officers, firefighters to help
NORTH PORT, Fla. - City of Tampa Police officers and firefighters were deployed to North Port to help with rescue efforts after Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding in the area. Before the 40 TPD officers and 15 Tampa firefighters left early Saturday morning, they were told, "You guys are gonna...
Fire spreads at Wauchula apartment complex
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A fire broke out overnight at the Valencia Gardens Apartments as Hurricane Ian moved through the area, according to multiple posts on social media. The complex is located on U.S. Highway 17 in Hardee County. 10 Tampa Bay has reached out to county and city authorities...
National Guard urges Shingle Creek residents to evacuate because of flooding
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents at the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee are being forced to leave. Osceola County leaders said there is too much flooding in Shingle Creek for them to stay. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents are trying to salvage what they can. Jennifer...
Rescue efforts underway in Wauchula after Hurricane Ian caused Peace River to overflow
WAUCHULA, Fla. - Parts of Hardee County remained underwater Friday, as homeowners tried to salvage whatever they could. Neighbors in the Riverview community of Wauchula used their boats to shuttle people to and from their homes. "This is the worst hurricane I’ve ever been through," said Mike Davis, who used...
Driver dies when Tesla catches fire in crash on I-75
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver was killed early Saturday when his car caught fire after hitting a tree along I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a man was driving a Tesla southbound, north of University Parkway, when he lost control of the vehicle. The car veered...
VIDEO: Florida deputies form human chain to rescue woman from floodwaters
Deputies in Florida formed a human chain to rescue a woman whose car was swept away by an extreme current in floodwaters.
Plant City business looted during Hurricane Ian
It's an unfortunate reality: Looters often show up when a hurricane hits, taking advantage of businesses and homes that have been evacuated.
47 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported in Florida
The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian's rampage in Florida is continuing to rise, according to reports.
Rural communities across Florida are navigating blanket power outages after Hurricane Ian
Rural, inland areas of Florida are still feeling the affects of Hurricane Ian. That includes Highlands County, where some residents compared Ian to other devastating storms. On Friday, the number of homes without electricity across the state dipped below 2 million for the first time since Hurricane Ian decimated some Florida counties.
Golfview Road in Sebring closed for the foreseeable future due to Hurricane Ian repairs
SEBRING, Fla. — Golfview Road at West Lake Drive Boulevard in Sebring will be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs, the Highlands County Board of Commissioners said Sunday. If you normally use Golfview Road to get in and out of the Harder Hall area, you will need to...
Hurricane Ian: Photos show completely empty shelves at Publix in Venice
Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
WATCH: Florida sandhill cranes stand their ground against Hurricane Ian's fury in viral video
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - These sandhill cranes weren't going to let Hurricane Ian intimidate them and stood tough against the storm's powerful winds in Florida. Casey Clifton posted video to Twitter on Thursday of the birds in Lakewood Ranch nearly being blown away as Ian tore through the state. "Sandhill...
