Next Block Expo 2022 – One of the Most Significant Blockchain Events of 2022, Linking Startups With Investors

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO