Next Block Expo 2022 – One of the Most Significant Blockchain Events of 2022, Linking Startups With Investors

dailyhodl.com
XRP Airdrop Incoming: Flare Outlines Schedule for Long-Awaited Spark (FLR) Token Giveaway
Flare is hinting that its long-awaited Spark (FLR) token airdrop to XRP holders is just around the corner with a new announcement to validators. The company notes in a new schedule that validators can now onboard to the Flare network. Flare also says it is currently working to onboard crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Has a Desktop Problem – This Is How We Fix It
More than five billion people are on the internet – 21% of which say they’ve invested in crypto – and they’re rapidly shifting to smartphones to replace their desktop counterparts. Yet, despite how common mobile devices are and how clearly important it is, many Web 3.0...
dailyhodl.com
Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum (ETH) Merge Still Not Priced In, Lays Out Bottom Scenario for Crypto Markets
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says that the market still hasn’t priced in the significance of Ethereum’s (ETH) successful transition to a proof-of-stake consensus model. In an interview with Raoul Pal of Real Vision, Hayes says that the Ethereum network is now capable of supporting a new ecosystem filled with new businesses and protocols, something that hasn’t been priced in for ETH just yet.
dailyhodl.com
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance (SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
dailyhodl.com
The Ethereum Merge Is Successful – How Will It Impact Traders and the Global Crypto Market?
After months of speculation, the long-awaited Ethereum (ETH) merge finally took place on September 15, 2022. The merge saw the popular blockchain network move from its hardware-based PoW (proof-of-work) model to the more environmental-friendly PoS (proof-of-stake) model. The merger will see the Ethereum blockchain reduce its carbon footprint by 99.9%,...
dailyhodl.com
Asset Management Giant BlackRock Launches Blockchain Technology Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in Europe
BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, is offering its European customers a chance to invest in a new blockchain technology exchange-traded fund (ETF). The firm’s launch of iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF is part of the company’s ongoing growth in cryptocurrency investment. The index offers 75% exposure...
dailyhodl.com
Decentralized Social (DESO) Outpaces Crypto Market and Surges 102% This Week Amid Integration With MetaMask
A social media-focused altcoin is surging this week after the announcement of a new partnership with the popular crypto wallet MetaMask. Decentralized social media platform Decentralized Social (DESO) rallied to a weekly high of $11 today, marking a 102% increase from its seven-day low of $5.43. The 226th-ranked crypto asset...
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Rivals Facing Big Fundamental Challenge in Midst of Crypto Winter
Crypto veteran Arthur Hayes says layer-1 Ethereum (ETH) rivals saw their first big test last bull run and face another test amid the crypto market collapse. In a new interview with Real Vision’s Raoul Pal, Hayes says that while Ethereum competitors may have been able to demonstrate their technical capabilities, they now have to show that they can attract and maintain users.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Expands Crypto Trading Operations to Pacific Ocean Country of 5,000,000
Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, is opening its doors to serve crypto enthusiasts residing in an island country located in the Pacific Ocean. According to a new blog post, the exchange says it has successfully registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand and officially launched “Binance New Zealand.”
dailyhodl.com
Wrapped Bitcoin Locked on MakerDAO Falls to 2022 Low After Nexo Withdraws Massive Amount of WBTC: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says that crypto lender Nexo has pulled a huge portion of Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) off of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform MakerDAO following the firm’s legal troubles with multiple state regulators. Santiment says that Nexo’s big withdrawal from MakerDAO has taken nearly half of all the...
dailyhodl.com
Terra (LUNA) Collapse Big Step Backward for Crypto Decentralization: Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says the implosion of stablecoin issuer Terra (LUNA) earlier this year dealt a big blow to the decentralization of crypto. In an interview with The New York Times, Vitalik Buterin says decentralization in the crypto space has been progressing in the right direction since the epic collapse of defunct digital asset exchange Mt. Gox in 2014.
dailyhodl.com
Uniswap Developer Planning To Raise $100,000,000 in Fresh Funding Round: Report
The developers behind the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) by trading volume are reportedly planning to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in a new funding round. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, anonymous sources say that Uniswap Labs, the team that created the Uniswap (UNI) DEX,...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Says Epic Move Incoming – Here Are His Targets
A popular analyst and trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin (BTC) would collapse by up to 50% when it was trading at over $40,000 in March is now warning of new crypto market lows. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that once the brief crypto bounce has ended,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin Could Witness Massive Devaluation As Equities Markets Print Fresh 2022 Lows
A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders that BTC could witness a big capitulation event amid weakness in the stock market. Pseudonymous trader Cantering Clark tells his 146,700 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could witness a drop of nearly 40% from current levels if the S&P 500 (SPX) continues its bearish streak.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Giant Robinhood Enables Transfers for Recently Listed Ethereum (ETH) Challenger
Customers of the trading giant Robinhood can now execute external transfers of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor Avalanche (AVAX). Robinhood first launched crypto transfers in and out of its platform in July, adding trading support for AVAX and XRP rival Stellar (XLM) last month and unlocking transfers for Avalanche on Thursday.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Is Primed for a Bullish October Based on One Metric, According to InvestAnswers
A widely followed crypto strategist is expressing bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the last quarter of the year begins. The anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that October is historically a bullish month for Bitcoin. According to the host of InvestAnswers, Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Scoops Up Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager at Discount Price of $51,000,000: Report
Crypto exchange giant FTX is reportedly acquiring troubled crypto broker Voyager Digital at a discounted price after placing a bid to acquire the firm earlier this week. According to a new report by CNBC, FTX won the auction to purchase Voyager after placing a $1.42 billion bid, though the digital asset exchange will pay just $51 million in cash for the assets, intellectual property and user base of the crypto lending platform.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Makes Case for Q4 Bitcoin and Crypto Rally As Fiat Currencies Get Crushed
A popular crypto analyst is making the argument that the last quarter of the year could bring rallies to the digital asset markets. In a new discussion with fellow analysts Benjamin Cowen and Mike from Digital Asset News, the host of InvestAnswers says that a number of fundamental catalysts are currently stacked up in favor of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets.
