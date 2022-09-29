Read full article on original website
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
Retired butcher who stabbed blind wife of 60 years to ‘quieten her down’ spared jail
A 90-year-old retired butcher who stabbed his blind and ailing wife to “quieten her down” has been spared jail.Edward Turpin got a carving knife from the kitchen and attacked Joan Turpin, also 90, in bed at their home in Orpington, Kent, on 22 September last year.Afterwards, he called 999 and told the operator: "I don’t want to stop the bleeding. We want to die."While refusing to take direction over the phone, he urged emergency services to "hurry up", the Old Bailey was told.Turpin, who worked at Smithfield meat market in central London, was cleared of attempted murder and an alternative...
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Man admits stabbing four members of same family to death but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death – but denied it was murder.Joshua Jacques pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of NHS worker Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, their daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.The 28-year-old attacked three generations at Ms Hill’s terraced home in Bermondsey, south London, on Monday April 25.Police had been called to a disturbance at the property in Delaford Road in the early hours of the morning and forced entry.They found Mr Burke’s body at the foot of the stairs and those of the three...
Dublin: Andy Cash charged with murdering his three siblings
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering three of his siblings in their home in the Republic of Ireland. Andy Cash, 24, of Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in south-west Dublin, was charged on Monday night. Eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and 18-year-old Lisa Cash died after they...
Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre
FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
Horrifically injured woman is awarded more than $1MILLION compo after wedging her handbag in train doors while trying to catch it as it departed
A woman has won a huge payout after falling between a moving train and the platform when her bag was caught in the door. Aluk Majok Chol was awarded more than $1 million in a David and Goliath courtroom battle against Sydney Trains after she was seriously injured in 2016.
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Teenage rugby player, 19, appears in court accused of killing an 'absolute gentleman' who was found unconscious in the street with serious injuries while on a golfing weekend
A teenage rugby player has appeared in court accused of killing a 'loving' and 'respected' golfer in a town centre assault. Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, South Wales, is charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas. Andrew, 43, from Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious with serious injuries...
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush
A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
Mother denies manslaughter and neglect of three-year-old son Olabisi Abubakar
A mother has denied the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son.Olabisi Abubakar, 41, from Cardiff, appeared via video link at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.Abubakar is charged with the manslaughter of Taiwo Abubakar, who was found dead at home on June 29 2020.During the hearing she pleaded not guilty to killing Taiwo between June 1 and 30.She also pleaded not guilty to two counts of child cruelty and neglect of a person under the age of 16 years.The defendant, who has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act, was ordered to remain living at a hospital facility in South Wales.The case was adjourned until December 16 when a directions hearing will be held.A four-week trial is set to take place from April 18 2023.
Shakira Spencer: Three charged with murder over Ealing death
Three people have been charged with murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at her home in west London. Police were called to the property in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, on Sunday over concerns for a woman's welfare and found Shakira Spencer dead. Shaun Pendlebury, 25, Ashana Studholme, 37,...
Burry Port: Retired teacher Peter Ormerod dies after alleged assault
A retired teacher has died days after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault. Dyfed Powys Police said Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition following an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday. His family said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".
Man jailed over neighbour screwdriver murder in Blantyre
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his neighbour in South Lanarkshire. Shane Young stabbed Richard Marshall, 33, with a screwdriver 40 times at his flat in Blantyre in March 2021. Lord Young sentenced him to a minimum of 18 years for "a truly horrific attack" at the High...
Bristol: Man detained for trying to kill stranger at petrol station
A man who tried to murder a stranger at a petrol station has been held indefinitely under the Mental Health Act. Paul Miller, 53, repeatedly stabbed Liam Kittlety as he bought a coffee at the Morrisons Daily on Hengrove Way in Bristol on 9 September 2021. The attack had a...
Back-from-dead teen beams as two attackers convicted
A teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he suffered life-changing injuries in a random attack in Brixton last year. His heart stopped and he effectively died...
